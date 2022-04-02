Indian TV shows are known for their content. And there are many instances where we see TV characters that remind us of Hollywood ones. Which often, also, make us do a double take and wonder, 'have I seen you before?'

Well, this list may help you identify all the times you saw characters on Indian television that were 'heavily inspired' by notable Hollywood characters. Take a look for yourself and see.

1. Remember when Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani came out and everyone was like, "Now all we have to do is wait for a love triangle involving two siblings."

Cut to later in the show, and voila, twin siblings appear.

2. Then when, CID wrote a negative character that looked exactly like the Joker, specifically one that made us think of Heath Ledger as the Joker.

Look, the make-up is IDENTICAL. The scars, stiches, everything!

3. Is it only me, or did Karan Kundra morphing into a tiger by the night time in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, totally give Tyler Garcia-Posey and Taylor Lautner turning into their werewolf selves vibes!

BTW, Karan Kundra's eyes also glowed just like Tyler Posey's when he started morphing into his avatar!

4. Let's not forget our very own desi King Kong in Thapki Pyar Ki. When Thapki AKA Jigyasa Singh goes ahead and brings a gorilla home and he ends up falling in love with her.

See he saves her in true King Kong style as well!

5. There was brief moment in time when Saumya Tandon of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! took on a Catwoman like persona known as Meow Girl.

Her sole mission? To teach men how to respect women.

6. Aahat always had the creepiest characters on board for their storyline, so it's not surprising that they created an evil clown for the show, one that resembles Pennywise of the IT movie series.

Clowns are creepy anyhow. So an evil laugh here, and scary blue eye contacts there - and there, you now have a terrifying character that'll leave you with nightmares for the next year (or two).

7. Actor Nikitin Dheer was a stark reminder of Khal Drogo from GoT in the show Nagarjun - Ek Yoddha. The costumes were way too similar to not wonder where they got the inspiration from.

He even had a similar throne as Khal Drogo!

And of course, ghost children. We never know who first came up with the idea of making children scary but there are enough versions in all formats

Desi avatars of our favourite Hollywood supernatural characters!