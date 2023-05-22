The infamous Rashi from the very popular “Rasode mein kaun tha” was also known as Gopi bahu’s nemesis. I know this, because it’s like basic trivia. So both Rashi and Gopi used to get in trouble every now and then. But the main point is, in showing that, the show often lacked common sense, and a basic understanding of physics, like any other Indian TV show. And a viral scene is proof.

Most of the show had Gopi bahu doing her “thing”, a lot of which was plotted by Rashi against her. But this scene shows Rashi in trouble, because well, karma. She basically orders ladoo for a puja, but somehow they deliver a giant ladoo. No one knows how, no one knows why, it just happens.

Of course, this incident pisses Kokila, so she asks Gopi to make smaller ladoos from the giant. She also punishes Rashi to carry the giant ladoo for the entire time Gopi does that. Even schools aren’t as strict, but we know Kokila…

And now the internet is convinced that Rashi skipped ‘units and measurements’ in school.

Watch the scene here:

Petition to rename the show, “Adventures of Gopi & Rashi.”