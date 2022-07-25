Since the inception of time, Indian daily soaps have had an unnatural obsession with bizarre plotlines. Sometimes, a guy goes up to the moon to get chaand ka tukda to woo his girl. Other times, a guy 'accidentally' falls to put ek chutki sindoor on his lady love. But there's RIP Logic at all times.

One such WTF scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been going viral on Twitter because Gopi Bahu has always been our favourite.

This scene pretends to be about true love but subtly insinuates patriarchy that binds a woman to the kitchen and domestic chores. The husband tries to wake her wife —who is in a coma btw— by reminding her of her list of domestic duties. He literally commands his unconscious wife to get up from her coma and stop the tamasha.

??? He cannot be real pic.twitter.com/X2L6r6SKg4 — Flop (@flophairera) July 23, 2022

If you're wondering what happens next, then *duh* but obviously, the woman wakes up because green tea kon banayega?

Here's what Twitter had to say about this WTF scene from Indian daily soap.

Commenting so that everyone can see this and suffer with me😍 — Louanyaa♡ 12th anniversary of 1D (@Lou_28_) July 24, 2022

indian men be like how dare u get injured and unconscious without thinking of my needs first 😡🤬😤 https://t.co/ivuqIBOfX6 — dumbass bitch (@whoreforvadapav) July 24, 2022

Exactly!

The fact that this was shown on TV as something very normal for a man todo wow — Eman 🌸🍀 (@itsemannotemaan) July 25, 2022

Biwi mar rhi hai ar ise apni green tea ,khane peena ar kapron ki fikr hai...saabit hwa mard hamesha selfish hote hai🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 — Ayat Fatima (@AYAT21172583) July 24, 2022

Biwi thodi.. zarr khared gulam chaiyea logu ko. Khair! Aurat hai, insan thodi hai.

This is really disturbing, can't believe some actually think this kind of behaviour is romantic or how you show your love. 🤡 https://t.co/9pc7FHVl63 — khair!.. (@proSituation) July 24, 2022

Ahh! I guess it was all Gopi Bahu's revenge for treating her like sh*t.

Seems like gopi did not wash his laptop unintentionally. — Ridaaaa (@RidaAfzal_) July 23, 2022

You're absolutely correct.

I wouldn't be surprised if she decided to never wake after hearing this mad man.....nahhh wait, this is Indian TV, she probably jumped to serve her husband & serve him his green tea! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ — Aman (@AmanHChoudhry) July 24, 2022

he think he can heal her faster if he reminds her of patni ka dharm 🍵☕️🤡 — bruberry🫐 (@snnaxcc) July 24, 2022

indian parents when you tell them you have depression and need therapy https://t.co/rAHXFK9Bbw — Circe 🚨 (@idekyaar) July 24, 2022

You'll be on deathbed but them men gonna scream their lungs out as no one ever taught them to get their chores done by themselves. 🥰 https://t.co/VINCYXlQnj — Lishayz (@hawtttcheeetos) July 23, 2022

Gopi fighting for her life and he just wants his green tea bruh — TahaUmer (@TahaUmer7) July 24, 2022

What the hell was this??🗿Are u high on something man?🤌😭🌝 https://t.co/nZm2qsbsvA — Mahira🕊🌸 (@Mahira57427290) July 25, 2022

Sounds like a brown man’s foreplay https://t.co/2nwCzsKF0t — Aayan Masood🇵🇸 (@_aayanm2) July 24, 2022

And that's just the harsh reality of the world we live in!

no but in some households, people do expect women to serve them even when they're sick https://t.co/cHDJ7j1X4S — Mahi💃 ANUSHAAA'S DAYY🤍✨ (@buttitsgoldenn) July 24, 2022

made a horrible decision of looking into the levels of misogyny, complete entitlement and lack of self realisation to write such a scene https://t.co/uXIT3tmxdU — Keyser (@keyzer2517) July 25, 2022

This is very real in many desi families.

Women are forced to cook/clean/wash for entire families even when they're sick, pregnant/postpartum or dying. https://t.co/Ai3yXoaj9t — Roma (@doc_romcom) July 23, 2022

Wow.

typical indian male,woman is unconscious,has hurt her head and all he cares about is his green tea and food tf? and before y’all call this his indirect love confession lemme tell you man slapped his wife for not knowing English 🥰 https://t.co/fJv84vXluT — taani (@dilkedastakk) July 24, 2022

Literally how men in the family react when the women get sick. Its not care, its irritation and annoyance that the unpaid worker has to take a sick leave. That's why women will take it upon themselves to work through the illness instead of resting https://t.co/Bzgd3ZgZOQ — nicki manoj (@doriancraycray) July 24, 2022

The ideal man. This is what peak masculinity looks like ❤ https://t.co/kjQ2CAVh9x — finchy (@Greedyhuraira) July 24, 2022

This scene was supposed to be perceived all cute and adorable with Gopi Bahu waking up and I'm like 'Are you for real?'