There’s no doubt that desi television churns out some really bizarre scenes in daily soaps. From actors turning into werewolves to breaking the moon into two pieces, we have seen some strange things happening in television shows.

Recently, a scene from the daily soap Thapki Pyaar Ki is going viral for defying the laws of physics. That’s correct!

In the oh-so-hilarious scene, the female character of the show (Thapki) steps out of the shower and starts getting ready. Then, her husband (Purab) enters the room and slips on some barely-perceptible water. As he tumbles next to her, his finger gets dipped in an open box of sindoor. As he regains his balance, he ‘accidentally’ puts the sindoor on her forehead. Needless to say, romantic music starts playing in the background as they stare into each other’s eyes for the next one minute.

As soon as the channel released the promo clip on social media, it went viral.

You can watch the entire clip here:

Anytime on @justvoot.#JigyasaSingh @aakashahuja3 pic.twitter.com/Bo0XFVi5sR — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 29, 2021

Here are some rib-tickling responses shared by netizens:

I’m surprised he couldn’t find a Varmala while he was slipping — Amit Sachdeva (@AmitSac50677918) October 29, 2021

Dark bhi 2 baar dekhne par samjh aa jaaye par yeh kabhi nahi aayega — Luckyy (@Lucky_tiwari_) October 29, 2021

Newton called from his grave...he is very interested how this exception to his theory of motion occured. https://t.co/iSOlxgROR5 — Agam (@Agamview) October 29, 2021

physics be like am I joke to you? — 𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒉 (@qxeenforever) October 29, 2021

Wht the fukc did I just see 🙂 pic.twitter.com/WTdBUfDtad — Billie (@goforitbillie) October 29, 2021

Aise serials ke wajah se mere ghar mein sabko trust issues hai — Luckyy (@Lucky_tiwari_) October 29, 2021

Yeh main kya dekh liya 😭😭😭 — 𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗. ꪜ🚬 (@Crime_Lover1) October 29, 2021

Mat torture karo aise please. Angrez phir se kabza kar lenge😆😆 — @eyesandy_ (@eyesandy_) November 1, 2021

Great acting. It must have been hard to control laugh while doing this scene — Abhishek Pal (@Abhishe88170554) October 29, 2021

Where do the writers of the show get such ideas from?

Note: All images are from the clip.