Out of all the things that Indian TV soaps serve us, melodramatic love triangles are probably the most flavorful!
Because who wants to watch three people's heart break repetitively? It's emotionally taxing, you know?
1. Ek Mutthi Aasmaan - Raghav-Kalpana-Pakhi
What can make three people's romantic entanglement worse than it already is? Well, marrying somebody just to manipulate a situation might just be it. This is exactly what Raghav does when he marries Pakhi. Shaking my head and facepalming myself right now.
2. Qubool Hai - Asad-Zoya-Tanveer
What gives me real anxiety is when two people are extremely close to getting married, and suddenly some drama ensues and they end up breaking it off.
3. Kasautii Zindagi Kay - Anurag-Prerna-Rishabh
Need I say why these three are even in this list? I only found out the meaning of the word (romantic) entanglement sometime last year. But KZK showed me what entanglement was long before that!
4. Balika Vadhu - Saanchi-Jagya-Ganga
Then there is this special kind of love triangle, where one person (Ganga) helps another (Saanchi) win their love interest's (Jagya's) heart. *Major Kal Ho Naa Ho vibes here*
5. KSBKBT - Tulsi-Mihir-Mandira
Long ago, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi gave us a rather dramatic love triangle between Tulsi, Mihir and Mandira, and I often wonder how watching this must've impacted our brains as children?
6. Kasamh Se - Prachi-Jai-Meera
Just like this show, Prachi, Jai and Meera's situation was also iconic. I mean the multiple timeline jumps definitely left the audience also wondering, "What in the world is going on?" Though, I feel that is exactly what they were likely going for.
In my humble opinion, our TV soaps need to stop relying on love triangles to spice things up. Just give us a love story that has obstacles that are more believable. Please.