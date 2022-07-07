Out of all the things that Indian TV soaps serve us, melodramatic love triangles are probably the most flavorful!

From old school soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Qubool Hai, we've witnessed many plotlines that gave us dramatic love triangles that have been lowkey traumatic to watch!

Because who wants to watch three people's heart break repetitively? It's emotionally taxing, you know?

1. Ek Mutthi Aasmaan - Raghav-Kalpana-Pakhi

What can make three people's romantic entanglement worse than it already is? Well, marrying somebody just to manipulate a situation might just be it. This is exactly what Raghav does when he marries Pakhi. Shaking my head and facepalming myself right now.

2. Qubool Hai - Asad-Zoya-Tanveer

What gives me real anxiety is when two people are extremely close to getting married, and suddenly some drama ensues and they end up breaking it off.

Asad and Zoya broke it off, because Tanveer wanted to create misunderstandings between them and marry Asad. I mean what happened to confessing your feelings to somebody and letting them decide if they want to choose you?

3. Kasautii Zindagi Kay - Anurag-Prerna-Rishabh

Need I say why these three are even in this list? I only found out the meaning of the word (romantic) entanglement sometime last year. But KZK showed me what entanglement was long before that!

4. Balika Vadhu - Saanchi-Jagya-Ganga

Then there is this special kind of love triangle, where one person (Ganga) helps another (Saanchi) win their love interest's (Jagya's) heart. *Major Kal Ho Naa Ho vibes here*

I understand that love is often not as sweet and simple as we're told it is as kids, but that in no way means that love triangles have to be as complicated as television shows like to paint them out to be.

5. KSBKBT - Tulsi-Mihir-Mandira

Long ago, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi gave us a rather dramatic love triangle between Tulsi, Mihir and Mandira, and I often wonder how watching this must've impacted our brains as children?

I mean, all the zoom-in shots and melodramatic classical music in the background must've left us a little shook, right?

6. Kasamh Se - Prachi-Jai-Meera

Just like this show, Prachi, Jai and Meera's situation was also iconic. I mean the multiple timeline jumps definitely left the audience also wondering, "What in the world is going on?" Though, I feel that is exactly what they were likely going for.

In my humble opinion, our TV soaps need to stop relying on love triangles to spice things up. Just give us a love story that has obstacles that are more believable. Please.