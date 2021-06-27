When it comes to television shows, especially Indian soaps, you cannot exactly consider them progressive, in terms of content. But there are a couple that leave a positive impact on the audience.

Or at the very least, spark some level of introspection and are thought-provoking (though still high on drama). So, let us take a look at some Indian soaps that are pretty darn nice to watch!

1. Anupamaa

Anupamaa has been catching many people's interest. And, it probably has to do with the fact that this is one of the fewest shows that is giving its audiences a realistic interpretation of what choosing to divorce a partner in a traditional family unit looks like. The show also successfully portrayed the internal struggles a lot of women face when they go through a divorce, especially with mental health and personal identity.

2. Punyashlok Ahilya Bai

As the name suggests, Punyashlok Ahilya Bai, is a historical drama series based on Ahilya Holkar, who was a Sardar in the Maratha empire by marriage. She is a notable example of how a powerful, and intelligent queen is supposed to lead her kingdom. So, the TV soap follows Ahilya Bai's life from a young age. Showing just how intelligent and sharp-witted she was from a young age; and how that led to her ultimately becoming the renowned queen she was. Of course, with this, the show also addresses the obstacles women faced at the time, due to patriarchy.

3. Barrister Babu

I guess we all know about this show. Because it has also become quite the favourite in Indian households. The great thing about Barrister Babu is that it addresses the practice of child marriage in the 1900s. It also addresses how difficult attaining a simple education was for women, and how much society liked to force women into rather harmful gender roles. That too, at an extremely tender, young age.

4. Wagle Ki Dunia

Although Wagle Ki Dunia's content isn't as progressive as it can be. The show's take on parenting and raising kids is still refreshing to see. It has a pretty solid angle on raising children with an open and loving mindset, while still keeping them interested and motivated to grow up with a set of moral and cultural values. Or simply, grow up into good human beings.

5. Kaatelal & Sons

Kaatelal & Sons is centred around a set of sisters standing up to their father. The show has a humourous way to show its audiences the inequality in their father not letting them take part in the family business. Simply because they're daughters and not sons. The TV soap shows the struggles of Garima and Susheela, as they try to prove their worth and talent to their father, and see them for more than just women, and daughters, but also talented individuals.

BONUS POINT

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

Although the show is currently not airing on television, it was one of the most soothing shows to watch back when it released. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai was a TV soap that took its audiences back to the 80s. And in fact, is an inspiration of the real-life story of the show's producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal. The TV soap had a nostalgic quality to it. It depicted what having a crush or a romantic interest in a classmate was like back in the good ol' days. Lots of Pehla Nasha Pehla Khumar vibes!

Thank god for these shows!