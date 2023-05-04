It’s been four months since top Indian Wrestlers began protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In the wake of the protests, India’s wrestling community has garnered worldwide support.

Here’s how the International media has been covering the ongoing Wrestler’s Protest:

1. Gulf News

2. The Guardian

3. Al Jazeera

4. The Independent

5. BBC

6. ABC News

7. Washington Post

8. South China Morning Post

9. CNN

10. The Japan Times

11. Khaleej Times

Here’s a Brief Timeline Of The Indian Wrestlers’ Protest At Jantar Mantar.