It’s been four months since top Indian Wrestlers began protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In the wake of the protests, India’s wrestling community has garnered worldwide support.

Here’s how the International media has been covering the ongoing Wrestler’s Protest:

1. Gulf News

Indian Wrestlers Protests International Media coverage

2. The Guardian

Indian Wrestlers Protests International Media coverage
The Guardian

3. Al Jazeera

Indian Wrestlers Protests International Media coverage
Al Jazeera

4. The Independent

Indian Wrestlers Protests International Media coverage
The Independent

5. BBC

Indian Wrestlers Protests International Media coverage
BBC

6. ABC News

Indian Wrestlers Protests International Media coverage
ABC News

7. Washington Post

Indian Wrestlers Protests International Media coverage
Washington Post

8. South China Morning Post

Indian Wrestlers Protests International Media coverage
South China Morning Post

9. CNN

Indian Wrestlers Protests International Media coverage
CNN

10. The Japan Times

Indian Wrestlers Protests International Media coverage
The Japan Times

11. Khaleej Times

Indian Wrestlers Protests International Media coverage
Khaleej Times

Here’s a Brief Timeline Of The Indian Wrestlers’ Protest At Jantar Mantar.