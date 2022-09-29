A lengthy debate ensued when Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Charlotte Dean through Mankading, and the “Spirit of Cricket” was questioned. Speaking about the same incident, Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry took a dig at England and gave a hilarious response.

I think the overall gist is no good, don’t do it, but if you’re going to do it, do it to England. Ellyse Perry

Talking to The Grade Cricketer Podcast, Perry said she doesn’t entertain the decision to run out a non-striker, but it can be done against England.

And Twitteratis agreed with her and lauded her response.

She is right. English cricketers ( male/female) don't deserve to lecture on spirit of cricket. https://t.co/WuVPkUxA5G — Somesh Abhishek (@AbhishekSomesh) September 29, 2022

😂😂😂😂 I can live with that https://t.co/23txOJNfTV — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) September 29, 2022

Perry being straightaway savage..😂😂 https://t.co/MinzxoQAbT — Geet Amrit (@geetamrit) September 29, 2022

The second part of the statement 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/gcNSme7pVz — Shashank (@Shashank97says) September 28, 2022

hahaha !!!!! nobody ever has done it so bad to english 🙂 https://t.co/fFvXppYBDm — Aruncsk (@11Aruncsk11) September 29, 2022

Best reaction on run out controversy. 😅 https://t.co/9HmCX2flvV — PV (@vkpvivek69) September 28, 2022

The five-day women's Ashes Test in England in 2023 is going to be fun.



We know how the last wicket on the fifth day will be taken, don't we? https://t.co/pjdgH9DQFm — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) September 28, 2022

Got to love the Aussies https://t.co/pv4I3DTlUq — Ashish Joshi (@ashishskynews) September 28, 2022

as if we didnt love ellyse enough already 😀 https://t.co/htxVKpJF2M — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) September 28, 2022

In a sport that is already heavily biased in favor of batters & against the fielding side, how is it fair that a runner can back up as far as he/she wants in order to steal a single when there are no close in fielders?



Questioning Mankad-ing is downright silly! https://t.co/eyOrfS8Ds1 — meme thief (@prdplol) September 29, 2022

YES. They’re hilarious with the sheer offence they take. https://t.co/nrCci5KjCO — Hamza (@GreeneggsHamza) September 28, 2022

Dipti Sharma : Thats what i did nailed the women's team and triggered the man's team #pengland — Saeed Ahmed🇮🇳 (@Saeed_Naik5) September 28, 2022

Haha… Do it to England 😂 — Siva Federer (@ShivaFederer) September 28, 2022

Looks like there are no supporters for England on the Mankading debate. The “spirit of cricket” debate is also big coming from a team that, in fact, does not uphold the said spirit much often.

