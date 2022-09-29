A lengthy debate ensued when Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Charlotte Dean through Mankading, and the “Spirit of Cricket” was questioned. Speaking about the same incident, Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry took a dig at England and gave a hilarious response.
I think the overall gist is no good, don’t do it, but if you’re going to do it, do it to England.Ellyse Perry
Talking to The Grade Cricketer Podcast, Perry said she doesn’t entertain the decision to run out a non-striker, but it can be done against England.
And Twitteratis agreed with her and lauded her response.
Looks like there are no supporters for England on the Mankading debate. The “spirit of cricket” debate is also big coming from a team that, in fact, does not uphold the said spirit much often.
