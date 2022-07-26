Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot for Paper Magazine has received mixed reviews from the audience. While some hailed him for his confidence, others created memes and trolled him.

The storm this photoshoot created doesn't seem to end, as reports claim Ranveer has landed himself in legal trouble.

Amidst all this drama, an NGO in Indore has taken things too far and started a clothes donation drive for the actor. I mean, among the many good things they could have done for society- this is what they decided to do? Lol.

In the viral video, people are seen dumping clothes inside a box bearing Ranveer Singh's nude photos. The pictures also had problematic taglines like “manasik kachra".

Clothes donation drive held for Ranvir Singh in Indore. pic.twitter.com/VaxC7NIZeX — News Arena (@NewsArenaIndia) July 26, 2022

Nude picture of Ranveer Singh on street dustbin of Indore. Being referred as maansik kachra. pic.twitter.com/unl7sqUtMx — Idiopathic Doctor (@oshowed) July 25, 2022

Clearly, people feel they have gone too far to harass the actor. Here's how they are reacting to this:

This country is getting weird. It's just a nude photoshoot .many people do it many times. — Shreya Bonde (@BondeShreya) July 26, 2022

How much time do people in India have? This is just helping him in promoting his brand.. Please donate those clothes to needy and ignore him.. it would be slap on his face. — पूनम 🇮🇳 (@Me_Pooya) July 26, 2022

Talking about the photoshoot Ranveer Singh said:

It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f**king naked. You can see my f**king soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.

Can people mind their own business? Is it too much to ask?

