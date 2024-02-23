A recent Netflix docu-series trailer regarding media executive Indrani Mukherjee has stirred the internet. It has revived intrigue in the murder case of Sheena Bora, who in the initial stages of the investigation was thought of as Indrani Mukherjee’s half-sister. But there is a lot to know about the case, especially if you’re planning to watch the docu-series. Here, read on:

Credit: The Hindu

For those who are unversed, Indrani Mukerjea was the co-founder of INX Media (the parent company of 9X and 9XM) along with her third husband Peter (Pratim) Mukerjea. Though she grew up in a middle-class Guwahati household, who completed her higher education from Lady Keane College in Shillong. Mukerjea was known to be an ambitious woman who strived to uplevel her life and find a way into the most elite circles of India. Indrani had moved across India multiple times, primarily because of the romantic partners she chose. The former media executive married thrice, she was suspected to have married Siddhartha Das (1986–1989) at first, then Sanjeev Khanna (1993–2002) and lastly, Peter Mukerjea (2002–2017).

Apart from this, the journey of how she moved from Guwahati to Kolkata and then ultimately to Mumbai is interesting in the sense of how every time she changed an aspect of her life, she somehow made sure her success levelled up as well.

Credit: Mid-Day (An image of Sheena Bora and Rahul Mukerjea)

But, the timeline of how she came into limelight began when Sheena Bora was suspected to be missing in the year 2012. A month later, in May, Bora’s body was found in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. Three years later, in 2015, Indrani Mukerjea was arrested for the murder of Sheena Bora. Amidst all of this, Indrani’s first husband Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shyam Rai were also arrested. Shyam Rai went ahead and admitted to the murder of Sheena Bora under investigation.

In September 2015, Siddhartha Das, Indrani Mukerjea’s former partner claimed that Sheena was his daughter, while Indrani had introduced her as her half-sister (and not Indrani’s sister, as the world initially knew). But Indrani claimed that Sheena was conceived after her own father raped her for the second time. Later down the line in the case, it was suspected that Peter Mukerjea (who was Indrani Mukerjea’s then partner) was also involved in the murder of Ms Bora, as both were against the relationship between Sheena and Rahul Mukerjea (Peter Mukerjea’s son).

Credit: The New Indian Express

Ultimately, Indrani Mukerjea’s driver and her former partner Sanjeev Khanna confessed to being a part of the crime. But Indrani spent around 7 years in jail and was granted bail only recently in 2022 by the Supreme Court. Her last statement is that her daughter Sheena Bora is alive, in Kashmir presently. Now, finally, a docu-series by the name of The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth has hit the internet, once again causing people to look back at Sheena Bora’s murder. You can catch the trailer on Netflix itself.

No doubt Indrani herself had a troublesome childhood, but despite the bail, we can’t help but wonder what happened to Sheena and what role Indrani played in the entire crime.

Credit: India TV News (Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea)

The CBI had pleaded to watch the show before its release, hence the Bombay High Court postponed its streaming date. Earlier set to release on the 23rd of Feb, the docu-series has been postponed and now the new date is yet to be announced.