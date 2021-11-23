Remember Chatpat? The adorable 10-year-old from Mumbai who gave us gyaan about living on the streets? He has just been made the first ever brand ambassador of SOS Children’s Villages of India, for their ‘NoChildAlone’ Campaign.

Abhi tak apun sirf apne gang ke liye chabi kiya, ab apun SOS children's villages ke liye chabi karega. Unka funda sahi hai - 'No child alone'. Ab SOS aur chatpat saath mein machane waale hain.

- Chatpat

With over 3 million views, #Chatpatkagyaan has been trending on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. And this news comes as no surprise as the 10-year-old gears up to change lives with SOS Children’s Villages of India, the country’s largest self-implementing NGO in the domain of holistic childcare and development.

We can't wait to see more of Chatpat as he brings forth the plights of these vulnerable children on a larger scale.

