Coronavirus is the hot topic (no pun intended) right now, with everyone trying to understand the virus, how it spreads, and the best way to keep safe.

Consequently, various videos on Coronavirus have surfaced online. Like these:

1. Bill Gates' Interview(s) On Coronavirus

Apart from an AMA on Reddit and an old video in which he predicted a pandemic, Bill Gates also gave interviews wherein he talked about social distancing being the need of the hour, vaccine development, and the expected economic aftermath.

2. Coronavirus - seven steps to prevent the spread of the virus by WHO

WHO created a simple, animated video on the basic steps that can help stop the spread of the virus, and also keep us safe.

3. The Internet Said So: Corona Virus

Before the lockdown, comedians Aadar, Neville, Kautuk and Varun got together for their podcast The Internet Said So, and the subject was Coronavirus. In case you're looking for a light-hearted but informative discussion on Coronavirus, then TISS is a good pick. Later, they also came up with an episode on the lockdown.

4. The International Team Mapping the Real-Time Spread of Coronavirus (VICE News)

The rate at which Covid-19 is spreading makes it near impossible to accurately map the data. But an international team of over 20 researchers, that previously worked on a similar project during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, are working to give a 'real-time look at how the situation is changing'.

5. How the wildlife trade is linked to Coronavirus (Vox)

The origin of Covid-19 continues to remain a mystery, but many people believe it to be the result of wildlife trade because the 'Coronavirus family' most probably emerged from China's wet markets. The video attempts to understand the role wildlife trade played in the outbreak of the disease, while also pointing out why it is not a justification for racism or xenophobia. Nothing ever is.

6. The Bright Side with Vir Das: Coronavirus

Comedian Vir Das attempts to look at the bright side of Coronavirus, and for those of you feeling blue, this may be a good enough distraction. But only if you don't get easily offended.

7. Coronavirus: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) (Three series)

In the past three months, Coronavirus has literally brought the world to its knees. Which explains why there are not one, not two, but three videos by John Oliver on Coronavirus. In his usual style, he discusses the US government's efforts (or lack thereof) and the spread of the virus, among other things.

8. Pathologists Debunk 13 Coronavirus Myths (Science Insider)

The rapid rise of Covid-19 has also led to a rise in myths, rumors, and superstitions surrounding it. In this video, pathologists debunk popular myths surrounding Covid-19.

9. COVID-19 Animation: What Happens If You Get Coronavirus? (Nucleus Medical Media)

Considering the novelty of the virus, unless you've been affected by the virus or know someone who has been affected by it, it can be difficult to understand how the virus impacts our body. However, this animated video attempts to explain the impact that Covid-19 can have on the human body.

10. Explained: The Next Pandemic (Vox & Netflix)

In this episode of Netflix's Explained series, experts, including Bill Gates and J.K. Simmons, discuss the history of pandemics and what can be done to contain them.

If you think there is a podcast, a song, an interview, or a talk on Corona that my over-informed self has missed, then please let me know in the comments section below.