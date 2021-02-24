Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently posted a video collaborating with insta-famous fashion doggo, tika the iggy and what followed is a series of meme that we can't get over. 

Source: Instagram

Priyanka was spotted wearing a polka-dot green and black 'ball' dress that has become the talk of the town. So much so, that even Priyanka couldn't help getting on-board with the trend. 

Priyanka reposted the memes and thanked Twitter for a good laugh. 

This polka dot draped Orb is from Halpern studio's SS21 collection and has definitely become way more popular than initially intended. 