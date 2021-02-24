Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently posted a video collaborating with insta-famous fashion doggo, tika the iggy and what followed is a series of meme that we can't get over.
Priyanka was spotted wearing a polka-dot green and black 'ball' dress that has become the talk of the town. So much so, that even Priyanka couldn't help getting on-board with the trend.
#PriyankaChopra— SharmaJi (@SharmajiKeTweet) February 20, 2021
myy room's chair every time : pic.twitter.com/SES1I4U22Z
When you see it 😂 😂#PriyankaChopra #telugutwitter#telugumemes#machamanamlocal pic.twitter.com/yhYJ9JwvzR— Macha Manam Local (@machamanamlocal) February 23, 2021
when you notice it pic.twitter.com/4gD5JPNGiL— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) February 23, 2021
after Watching Priyanka Chopra new dress— Ankit Mishra (@OyeankitMishra) February 23, 2021
ranveer singh pic.twitter.com/Jga0hbVR5p
Paneer chahiye toh balidaan dena hoga#PriyankaChopra @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/tx4oEghLUn— FilterCopy (@filtercopy) February 23, 2021
Priyanka reposted the memes and thanked Twitter for a good laugh.
This polka dot draped Orb is from Halpern studio's SS21 collection and has definitely become way more popular than initially intended.