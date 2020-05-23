Sonu Sood, the famous on-screen villain has turned into a national hero after his recent work towards sending migrant workers back home. The actor arranged buses for migrant workers to get home safely in the midst of the lockdown.
He even fed 25,000 migrants in Mumbai during the month of Ramzan. Apart from that, the actor has been providing food and shelter at his Juhu hotel for healthcare workers.
And now, Twitter can't stop thanking Sonu and sharing wholesome memes of the actor's contributions.
पैदल क्यों जाओगे दोस्त?? नम्बर भेजो। https://t.co/48vflmw4DA— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 22, 2020
Number or details to bhejo mere dost. ❣️ https://t.co/iQuSpq9JO5— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 23, 2020
Sonu Sood is responding to queries on his Twitter account and is working towards sending those in distress, back home. From responding with 'remind me tomorrow' to 'are you ready to go home?' he surely is winning hearts.
Sonu Sood Sir is the Vaccine for Migrant Workers. He is not less than God for the workers & peoples who want to go home & meet their family. Love you 3000 sir, you're doing a remarkable job. Real Hero ❤️ #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/fKgwVCMCc1— Abhi 🗨️ (@AbhiCricket18) May 23, 2020
Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality!— Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) May 23, 2020
God bless him ❤️@SonuSood #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/cokoowzjhU
1. HOME minister— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) May 23, 2020
2. HOME minister lite#SonuSood pic.twitter.com/bT5OsqRdbV
#SonuSood— Jitendra Srivastava (@iamjitusrivas) May 23, 2020
When Someone Says, "Mujhe Ghar Jana Hai"
Sonu Sood: pic.twitter.com/piUiZl6Hzb
#SonuSood— Abhishek #StayHomeStaySafe (@the_avhishek) May 23, 2020
Sonu Sood is putting continuous efforts to make migrant labour to reach their home .
Politicians : pic.twitter.com/kxcuFxw5b3
#SonuSood— Karthika (@kirubhashilini) May 23, 2020
A real life hero for migrants
Remind us humanity still exists in a world pic.twitter.com/HqLv4wk2Og
When no one is paying any heed towards the plight of the migrants who have been walking from one state to another this man has become a blessing for them.... Real life hero #SonuSood @SonuSood 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DVy0FROcNi— arpit agnihotri (@arpitsparda) May 23, 2020
This too shall pass but Covid-19 will leave some positive lifetime memories of how the humanity was served by the man with golden heart @SonuSood ❣️how he became a hope for thousands of migrant workers stranded in Mumbai during lockdown.— Vikas Upadhyay (@imvikasupadhyay) May 23, 2020
You have truly inspired us #SonuSood bro. pic.twitter.com/qR3uT8mBW9
A man who played the villain in reel life , is a real life hero.— Ankita Sinha (@AnkitaS56372925) May 23, 2020
Respect🙏#SonuSood pic.twitter.com/W3eYVsHtfS
#SonuSood— Shivam (@mai_shivam_hoon) May 23, 2020
Some rare pictures of diamonds pic.twitter.com/VGLxOOiKnr
#SonuSood to Migrants: pic.twitter.com/ShDi2sB908— 👿 (@TailEnder08) May 23, 2020
#SonuSood sir to Every needy Migrant worker out there pic.twitter.com/dlQH6RDJlc— Nikhil (@jaatdaputt) May 23, 2020
salute to this man #SonuSood #realhero👍 pic.twitter.com/COLOizDpMO— Resilience (@resilience_re) May 23, 2020
#SonuSood Thank you for being the messiah for migrant workers pic.twitter.com/cAqm4kdRsW— thenidhi singh (@SinghThenidhi) May 23, 2020
Currently, Sonu sood is the best Central or State Government for anyone. People remember you sir @SonuSood for help before Government ❤#SonuSood #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/vqODXECG55— Manish Masand (@ManishMasand7) May 23, 2020
This is how Bollywood stars should use their fame by contributing for the welfare of the society instead of posting quarantine posts on social media.#SonuSood pic.twitter.com/CCBuerjDue— The Patriot🇮🇳 (@Thepatriot987) May 23, 2020
One person who has turned out to be a real life hero for many migrant workers during lockdown is #sonusood🙏 pic.twitter.com/rKAWBIWwSg— Abhishek sinha 🇮🇳 (@_its_ani_sinha) May 23, 2020
@SonuSood bhai apne dil jeet liya....paaji tusi great ho🙏🙏— pawan (@pawanconsern) May 23, 2020
#SonuSood is providing Bus services for all Migrants workers— Vivek Jaiswal (@Vivek_7787) May 23, 2020
Migrant workers now: #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/4XsltSWZe8
When everyone will be at their home— Vaibhav 🙄 (@ChandlerVaibhav) May 23, 2020
And safe then sonu good#SonuSood pic.twitter.com/L6UpeTnG8G
Not all heroes wear capes!