Sonu Sood, the famous on-screen villain has turned into a national hero after his recent work towards sending migrant workers back home. The actor arranged buses for migrant workers to get home safely in the midst of the lockdown.

He even fed 25,000 migrants in Mumbai during the month of Ramzan. Apart from that, the actor has been providing food and shelter at his Juhu hotel for healthcare workers.

And now, Twitter can't stop thanking Sonu and sharing wholesome memes of the actor's contributions.

Number or details to bhejo mere dost. ❣️ https://t.co/iQuSpq9JO5 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 23, 2020

Sonu Sood is responding to queries on his Twitter account and is working towards sending those in distress, back home. From responding with 'remind me tomorrow' to 'are you ready to go home?' he surely is winning hearts.

Sonu Sood Sir is the Vaccine for Migrant Workers. He is not less than God for the workers & peoples who want to go home & meet their family. Love you 3000 sir, you're doing a remarkable job. Real Hero ❤️ #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/fKgwVCMCc1 — Abhi 🗨️ (@AbhiCricket18) May 23, 2020

Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality!

God bless him ❤️@SonuSood #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/cokoowzjhU — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) May 23, 2020

Sonu Sood is putting continuous efforts to make migrant labour to reach their home .



Politicians : pic.twitter.com/kxcuFxw5b3 — Abhishek #StayHomeStaySafe (@the_avhishek) May 23, 2020

A real life hero for migrants

Remind us humanity still exists in a world pic.twitter.com/HqLv4wk2Og — Karthika (@kirubhashilini) May 23, 2020

When no one is paying any heed towards the plight of the migrants who have been walking from one state to another this man has become a blessing for them.... Real life hero #SonuSood @SonuSood 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DVy0FROcNi — arpit agnihotri (@arpitsparda) May 23, 2020

Sonu bhai iss Bharat Mata ka Karz sood samet chuka rahe hain. Brilliant work. Maharashtra govt looks dwarf in front of his work & efforts. Many ppl who had lost hopes.. now on their way to home. From Reel to Real hero.. Akshay kumar, @SonuSood etc have set an example to others. — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) May 23, 2020

This too shall pass but Covid-19 will leave some positive lifetime memories of how the humanity was served by the man with golden heart @SonuSood ❣️how he became a hope for thousands of migrant workers stranded in Mumbai during lockdown.

You have truly inspired us #SonuSood bro. pic.twitter.com/qR3uT8mBW9 — Vikas Upadhyay (@imvikasupadhyay) May 23, 2020

A man who played the villain in reel life , is a real life hero.

Respect🙏#SonuSood pic.twitter.com/W3eYVsHtfS — Ankita Sinha (@AnkitaS56372925) May 23, 2020

#SonuSood sir to Every needy Migrant worker out there pic.twitter.com/dlQH6RDJlc — Nikhil (@jaatdaputt) May 23, 2020

#SonuSood Thank you for being the messiah for migrant workers pic.twitter.com/cAqm4kdRsW — thenidhi singh (@SinghThenidhi) May 23, 2020

Currently, Sonu sood is the best Central or State Government for anyone. People remember you sir @SonuSood for help before Government ❤#SonuSood #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/vqODXECG55 — Manish Masand (@ManishMasand7) May 23, 2020

This is how Bollywood stars should use their fame by contributing for the welfare of the society instead of posting quarantine posts on social media.#SonuSood pic.twitter.com/CCBuerjDue — The Patriot🇮🇳 (@Thepatriot987) May 23, 2020

One person who has turned out to be a real life hero for many migrant workers during lockdown is #sonusood🙏 pic.twitter.com/rKAWBIWwSg — Abhishek sinha 🇮🇳 (@_its_ani_sinha) May 23, 2020

@SonuSood bhai apne dil jeet liya....paaji tusi great ho🙏🙏 — pawan (@pawanconsern) May 23, 2020

#SonuSood is providing Bus services for all Migrants workers



Migrant workers now: #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/4XsltSWZe8 — Vivek Jaiswal (@Vivek_7787) May 23, 2020

When everyone will be at their home

And safe then sonu good#SonuSood pic.twitter.com/L6UpeTnG8G — Vaibhav 🙄 (@ChandlerVaibhav) May 23, 2020

Man with a golden heart @SonuSood , you're an inspiration to many, love you sir. https://t.co/GRCoqduIZ5 — Roohdaar (@meeee_sam) May 23, 2020

Not all heroes wear capes!