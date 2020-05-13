Everybody is doing their part in helping those facing the brunt of the COVID-19 lockdown. One actor who decided to walk the talk is Sonu Sood. He took it upon himself to make arrangements for 350 migrant workers to travel to Karnataka from Maharashtra. And is planning to provide transportation for many more, this actor is truly going the extra mile.

However, this isn't the first time the actor has decided to help those around him. His list of good deeds is actually a lot longer, and it isn't all COVID-19 related. Here is a throwback to times when this on-screen villain inspired us with his heart of gold:

1. When he decided to provide the Doctors and Health workers of Maharashtra with accommodation and food. He opened up his Juhu hotel to provide a comfortable environment for those fighting COVID-19.

2. When he provided meal kits to over 25,000 migrants in Mumbai, every single day during Ramzan.

3. When he tied up with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and began offering meals to over 45,000 migrant labourers every day in Andheri, Jogeshwari, Juhu and Bandra to help those displaced by COVID-19.

4. When he was a part of a pride walk to raise money for differently-abled people in Bengaluru in 2018.

5. When he held stage shows alongside Bollywood actors to raise money for his mother's charitable foundation - Saroj Sood Trust. Which aims at providing education and homes to children who have been displaced.

6. When he started a skin donation campaign for acid attack survivors back in 2016-17 & did several workshops for the same, educating people that skin like other organs can also be donated.

We need more inspiring celebrities like him.