Actor Sonu Sood has been helping the needy ever since the lockdown was announced and he is in no mood to stop. He is still helping those in need, in these testing times.

This time around, the actor offered to provide a home to a homeless family who has been living on the streets for almost a month.

Twitter user, Ankit Rajgaria posted a picture of a homeless woman, along with her two sons. In his tweet, Ankit stated that the woman is a widow and she used to live in Patna in a rented apartment. But, after her husband's demise the owner threw her out of the house.

With no where to go, she has been living on the streets, along with her two sons who are very young. Ankit requested Sonu Sood to help the family. He also added that the family has no expectations from the local government as they still haven't received any help from them.

The woman's heartbreaking story caught Sonu Sood's attention and he promptly responded. While replying to Ankit, the actor said that he will make sure that the homeless family has a roof over their head and the young boys have a place that they can call home.

कल इस परिवार के सिर पर छत होगी। इन छोटे बच्चों के लिए एक घर ज़रूर होगा ❣️🤞 https://t.co/QA2m5sPJwm — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 19, 2020

This selfless act by the actor has been winning the internet's heart. People have been showering love and gratitude towards the actor for his humanitarian gesture.

काश सभी अमीर थोड़ा थोड़ा सीख लें तो बहुत कुछ बदल सकता है।👍 — Anirudha Singh (@cop_anirudha) July 19, 2020

सर भगवान हर जगह नही हो सकता इसलिये उसने आप जैसे अच्छे लोग बनाये है @SonuSood

If humanity have face it will be look like this🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KFbKFldqwG — mohan kayastha (@mohanhatehypo) July 19, 2020

Bhai you are exactly following line of lord Krishna that

“When a person responds to the joys and sorrows of others as though they were his own, he or she has attained the highest spiritual union.” — S G Gadhavi (@SGGadhavi1) July 20, 2020

Sir u are god for many people these days'😊😊 U are doing great work sir You are the only actor in bollywood industry who inspire me.

There are many reel life heroes but U are the real life hero

I salute you sir 🙏

More Power to u 💪💪💪💪 — Vikhyat Chaturvedi (@VikhyatChaturv2) July 20, 2020

जो काम सरकार को करना चाहिए वो अब हमारे प्यारे भाई @SonuSood कर रहे है....आप जितने भले इंसान के रूप में उभर कर आए है मुझे लगता है अगर आप सीएम होते तो ज़रूर इंसानियत के लिए ही काम करते ना की दूसरों कि तरह राजनीति के लिए आपका बहुत बहुत आभार — Adv. करन महाजन (@Adv_KaranYuvraj) July 20, 2020

Bhagwan ke bhejhe hue avtaar ho boss - bestest of work u r doing - keep spirit going - all d best. HATS OFF / JAI HIND — Nitin Raysoni (@NRaysoni) July 20, 2020

सोनू सूद भाई अपनी 30 साल की उम्र में आप जैसा इंसान मैंने कहीं नहीं देखा।



नमन करता हूं 🙏

भगवान करे मेरी उम्र भी आपको लग जाए। — Anand kumar_IND 🇮🇳 (@Anandku67800402) July 19, 2020

I wish you become the biggest superstar Bollywood ever produced. I will definitely spend my money on your movies from now on. I appeal to the people of India by showering their love upon you not just by words but by acts, by buying your movies' tickets 'blindly'. — pushpendre gupta (@pushpendre) July 19, 2020

The actor has literally become a saviour, a messiah and an angel for many. We salute him for everything he has been doing for the people.