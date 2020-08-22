The internet is a strange, at times crazy, at times wonderful place, where sometimes you end up getting a call from the very person you make a meme on.

At least that's what happened with Yashraj Mukhate, the engineer turned music producer who made internet's favourite Gopi Bahu mashup. You know, the 'Rashi' video that is as catchy as Baby Shark, if not more so.

Well, the video certainly viral, and to the point where it reached Rupal Mehta, the actor who played Kokilaben in Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

And, in a complete reversal from her strict AF image from the show, Rupal turned out to be quite a sport who reached out to Yashraj and congratulated him for the video.

Perhaps, instead of all that cleaning, Gopi Bahu should have tried cracking a joke with Kokilaben!