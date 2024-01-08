As we all know Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding festivities have begun. Last week, the world saw the two sign their papers before they really dived into the rituals and ceremonies of the wedding. The schedule of the Udaipur wedding of the couple was recently shared by Ira Khan herself. Here’s what it looks like.

The entire event is all set to take place at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. There was a welcome dinner last night, and the mehendi ceremony will be happening today. There is also a pajama party scheduled on the 8th (tonight), followed by a sangeet ceremony on the 9th. Finally, on the 10th the couple will exchange vows again, but this time in a traditional ceremony.

Also, not to mention, there will be a high tea situation throughout all these days (what’s a fancy, celebrity wedding without a high tea celebration, right?).

Apart from this, Ira shared a beautiful and sentimental video about the wedding process up till now. The reel also included an explanation of why Nupur chose to jog to their marriage registration ceremony. The route from his house to Ira’s holds significance in their relationship, and so he chose to arrive in such a fashion.

I am going to be waiting on the Pajama Party pictures, what a unique idea for a wedding!