Recently, Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to disclose that he has a cameo in the Netflix film Don't Look Up, which has a star-studded cast. Don't Look Up, directed by Adam McKay and released on Netflix on Friday, is a satire on climate change.

It's thrilling to see him because he is in the same montage as Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, the 'GOAT.'

Ishaan's excitement is oozing out in his caption itself. Take a look.

Finally found time to kick back and enjoy Christmas Eve with the movie I’ve looked forward to most this year… Whoa. WAITTTT A MINUTE. Who dat? 😳🤯😉 So cool to do this little cameo and be in the same montage as the GOAT Meryl Streep and genius Leo ⛄️☄️⬆️

Along with Ishaan, Chris Evans has also made a cameo appearance in the film as a fictional film star.

Ishaan is in august company. Don’t Look Up also features stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, among many others.

A big leap for this talented actor. Eagarly looking forward to this one!