Ishaan Khatter, known for his fearless movie choices, has time and again showcased his talent with his excellent acting skills.

And now, the actor is marking his international debut with Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, alongside Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

The actor took to his social media account and shared the big announcement.

A Perfect Couple, which is a six-episode limited series, is an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s novel under the same title.

In the show, Ishaan Khatter will portray the role of Shooter Dival, the best friend of the groom, Benji Winbury (Billy Howle).

The show also features Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isac, Donna Lynne Champlin and Isabelle Adjani.

This is such a happy announcement!