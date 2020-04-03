It's Friday, April 03, 2020, and I am 'working' from home only in spirit now. 

Because season 4 of Money Heist is almost here. 

Ever since the trailer showed that it's time to let the chaos begin, I've been retracing the entire heist in my mind, trying to figure out how things will turn out. 

I mean, there are few things in the world as sinister as Berlin's smile. And the way the Professor's mind works has me convinced that I am indeed a sapoisexual. 

Of course, Netflix has been keeping our excitement at an all-time high by teasing us with glimpses of our favourite stars. 

That's it, I am going to play Bella Ciao on loop and literally track the passing minutes, cuz ain't nothing as exciting as La casa de papel. Netflix party anyone?