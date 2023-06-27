Prabhas, one of the highest-paid actors in the industry, has charged a whopping amount as his fee — ₹150 crore — for his role as the protagonist, Raghava, in Adipurush.

Reportedly, the actor has a net worth of ₹250 crores. Needless to mention, the actor owns a fleet of luxurious cars, farmhouses, a private jet, and gym equipment.

In the following article, we have mentioned all the properties which the actor owns, across the nation and even some at foreign locations. Let’s take a look, shall we?

1. Villa in Italy

The actor resides at his villa with his close friends when he takes a breather from shooting. When he’s shooting, he rents out a portion of his extravagant villa to the locals and tourists, which fetches him a rent of whopping ₹40 lakhs each month.

2. Farmhouse in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

The actor owns a lavish farmhouse which cost a staggering ₹60 crores. The estate features a sprawling garden, swimming pool, in-house gym, and a play area.

3. Land For Farmhouse in Raidurg Khalsa, Hyderabad

As per reports, the actor purchased a 5-acre plot of land to build a new farmhouse. Situated on a hill, the location has a panoramic view of the entire city. It’s also believed that the actor keeps visiting the construction site to keep a close tab on the updates.

4. Farmhouse in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh

He owns another farmhouse, spread over 84 acres of land, that has several amenities like a swimming pool, a playground, and a gymnasium. Apparently, he bought the farmhouse for ₹1.05 crore, a few years ago.

Now, that’s an impressive set of properties, isn’t it?