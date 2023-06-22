With Baahubali, Saaho and Adipurush, Prabhas has become one of the most loved and famous actors in the nation. Needless to mention, he’s one of the highest-paid actors in the industry and is making some big financial investments.

Reportedly, the actor owns a luxurious villa which he rents out for lakhs in Italy!

Reports suggest that the actor resides at this property with his close friends when he takes a breather from shooting. When he’s shooting, he rents out a portion of his extravagant villa to the locals and tourists.

The estate fetches a rent of whopping ₹40 lakhs each month!

Representational Image / Credits: Pexels

If the reports are to be believed, the actor owns a bungalow in Hyderabad which is worth ₹65 crores.