So folks, after a series of one-sided crushes on Hollywood celebrities like Gal Gadot, Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa, our homeboy Diljit has a newfound crush. And this time, his gestures aren't getting ignored.

This time our hopeless romantic desi singer Diljit Dosanjh is totally crushing on Ivanka Trump on her visit to India. In fact, he has taken a step forward and made the effort to photoshop himself with his recent crush Ivanka who's posing in front of the Taj Mahal.

Along with his hilariously quirky caption and his one-sided love-filled grand gestures, he has given Netizens a good laugh. In case you were wondering, this is the literal translation of his caption:

She went after me to see the Taj Mahal. Then I took her, what else could I have done?

In good spirit, playing along the game Diljit started, Ivanka took to Twitter and replied to his Photoshop skills with enthusiasm and claimed that she wouldn't ever forget this experience.

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉



It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

Elated that at least one of his crushes noticed his grand hilarious gestures and replied to his post, he shared " Ivanka's jawaab":

Well, Netizens are absolutely loving Diljit and Ivanka's love for each other: