At a time when big marketing budgets influence box office numbers that eventually determine the success of the movie, real moving tales go unnoticed. The ones that are not driven by the star power but by the story itself. That is where OTT becomes a boon. Vijay Maurya’s directorial ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka‘ on Amazon Prime Video is one such heartwarming film that deserves all our attention and love.

Released on 8 December 2023, the film stars Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Monika Panwar, Abhishek Chauhan, Rakhi Sawant, and Faisal Malik. The story revolves around a lonely retired widower who is leading a stagnant life until he strikes a friendship with a cheerful and bubbly woman.

Going by the feedback from those who’ve watched the film, it’s worth the praise. Here’s what people are saying about it:

‘ Everything in life happens before and after time. Why can’t it ever happen on time?’

Mast mein rehne ka is such a beautiful movie. Loved the performances. Truly makes you think about life and the need to have someone by your side to live. pic.twitter.com/aNgLM7qQ7B — Dr. Rimpy Sharma (@rimpy_sh) December 17, 2023

‘Mast mein rehne ka’ is such a heartwarming, delightful, nostalgic love letter to Bombay 💌 pic.twitter.com/3MinhV0Q7r — Mahesh (@mister_whistler) December 17, 2023

Just watched "Mast Mein Rehne Ka". A feel-good movie.



A story about loneliness, desperation, poverty, kindness, companionship, Modern-day families, Old-age parents, and children staying separate.



A must watch if you are an old-school guy like me 🙂 — Amandeep Kochhar (@amandeepkochhar) December 10, 2023

Watched Mast Mein Rehne Ka. Never thought of Jackie Shroff as anything more than an 80s hero. What a performance! Brilliant performances across the others too.



What I loved most was the friendship and the camaraderie. I have a few friends like this and I hope we age like this. — nandiniv (@nandiniv) December 16, 2023

Everyone needs to forget about archies and focus on Neena Gupta Jackie Shroff Rakhi Sawant in mast mein rehne ka. Im so 😭❤️🫨🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹wow — summercamp🤤😋 (@sammeieksha) December 9, 2023

Mast Mein Rehne Ka



What a emotional ride it was. Covers so many things, throws light on so many aspects…this slice of life drama touched me like no other film of this year had. By miles my favourite film of the year. pic.twitter.com/5xpVuwHNM2 — @nmol (@anmoljaiswal333) December 11, 2023

I stumbled upon this movie "Mast Mein Rehne Ka" on Amazon Prime today.

It left me with a lump in my throat and a smile on my face—a truly heartwarming watch.

🥹♥️ pic.twitter.com/CsekB1TZgy — Sri | श्री | شری (@east_wali) December 14, 2023

Watched off Mast Mein Rehne Ka on Prime. Nice sweet feel good slice of life movie.



Jaggu Dada is so so so good as a senior citizen grappling with loneliness. Neena Gupta is absolute dynamite.



Loved Rakhi Sawant's cameo. Abhishek Chauhan and Monika Panwar are adorable. Dekh lo. — Vikram Bondal (@vicramb) December 10, 2023

It gives me great pleasure to report that my favourite Hindi film of this year so far is Vijay Maurya’s MAST MEIN REHNE KA — the loveliest surprise of a film, filled with so much warmth, heart, and… Mumbai.

I would pay to watch Jackie Shroff do that on the big screen. — RJ Shastri (@Mocking_RJ) December 10, 2023

I love films like this – small, unpretentious, real with no star-giri, just stories and performances that go straight to the heart. But the most outstanding part of this film is Jackie Shroff as the old, lonely Kannadiga called Kamat.

Mast Mein Rehne Ka https://t.co/VFLgl3nXHq — ratna_rajaiah (@alphabetiya) December 10, 2023

In the time of "Jawan"s, "Pathan"s and Tiger etc shity movies, watched this gem on Prime yesterday "Mast mein rehne ka". What a lovely made movie with great actors and good writing.

Tells you more & more that you dont need "crores" to make a movie click !! — Robin Singla (@RobinSi30854488) December 10, 2023

"Mast Mein Rehne Ka" – I finally sat down to watch this and was really surprised by how the movie challenges humanity whilst I feeling empathy for all the main characters. Jackie's vulnerability and Neena's on screen presence was so very well done. I'm glad I saw this, love it 🥲 pic.twitter.com/dIssaiSE2T — Ameena 🌹🇵🇸 (@ameena_q90) December 10, 2023

The world will always sing praises for big-budgeted films, regardless of whether they’re actually good or not. They will always trend, dominating the conversations. But look closely, deep within the marketing madness lurk films and stories that truly deserve our love and attention.