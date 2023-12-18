At a time when big marketing budgets influence box office numbers that eventually determine the success of the movie, real moving tales go unnoticed. The ones that are not driven by the star power but by the story itself. That is where OTT becomes a boon. Vijay Maurya’s directorial ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka‘ on Amazon Prime Video is one such heartwarming film that deserves all our attention and love.

Released on 8 December 2023, the film stars Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Monika Panwar, Abhishek Chauhan, Rakhi Sawant, and Faisal Malik. The story revolves around a lonely retired widower who is leading a stagnant life until he strikes a friendship with a cheerful and bubbly woman.

Going by the feedback from those who’ve watched the film, it’s worth the praise. Here’s what people are saying about it:

The world will always sing praises for big-budgeted films, regardless of whether they’re actually good or not. They will always trend, dominating the conversations. But look closely, deep within the marketing madness lurk films and stories that truly deserve our love and attention.