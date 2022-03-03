ZEE5’s upcoming show Bloody Brothers had us when we found out about the cast. Now that the trailer is out, it seems like we might just enjoy the show as well. With Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub in the primary roles, the show is directed by Shaad Ali.

If you're into mystery thrillers, the trailer will keep you engaged. And by the looks of it, the show will too. It revolves around two brothers, with contrasting personalities who are in for a lot of twists and turns. The talented actors and the characters that they are portraying also seem to bring in the right amount of dark comedy to the plot.

Based on the Scottish mystery thriller, Guilt, the show focuses on everything that untangles after the two brothers find themselves in a mess - after a night of an accident.

There's a lot going on and that's what the edge of our seat is for. From lies and investigations to complex characters, there's everything you'd want a mystery to have.

Watch the trailer here:

The show will stream from 18 March on ZEE5.