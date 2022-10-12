Bollywood and Tollywood films have mastered the art of exaggeration, they usually get so involved in overplaying scenes and storylines, that they forget how unrealistic they make it look. While we do not always get realistic plots and actions, at least we’re left with a laugh. Well, dramatic scenes have always been the USP.

A Twitter user shared a scene from the Telugu film Prananiki Pranam, and it has left the internet re-evaluating the idea of romance. In this scene, the character who’s convicted and hence arrested, ties a mangalsutra around the “love interest’s” neck. But here’s the thing, he somehow doesn’t notice the prison bars and the mangalsutra literally ties the woman to the bars.

Erkekler böyle olmak çok mu zor ?sadece soruy pic.twitter.com/CEdwht0cTC — isim boş bırakılamaz (@cifikenedi35) October 10, 2022

Like any normal ‘hero’ he comes up with the best solution, which is to dismantle the jail bar and not to untie the mangalsutra, instead. Not only does he break rules, but quite literally breaks the jail cell he’s put in. And this scene typically describes Indian cinema’s obsession with ‘hyperbole’ – we just like our minds blown, logic isn’t important.

Twitter is intrigued by the popularity of the scene, and also having a good laugh.

This reached other sides of twitter too!?! What even is happening. 😭😭😂😂 https://t.co/KUPlS3bUB5 — Janani⁵⁺⁷🃏 (@naan_jaan) October 11, 2022

My problem solving skills be like. https://t.co/ydDcG3S0SW — Asif (@AsifAhmedapt01) October 12, 2022

if blind in love had a face https://t.co/NdRZQ7GsnZ — gg (@gawsippgirl) October 12, 2022

If he doesn’t do this for me I don’t want him https://t.co/NhTUzXPHtw — tara🧚🏻‍♀️ (@tarakghareeb) October 11, 2022

brother breaking and raising the bar at the same time https://t.co/LAKYHS0xMs — Emergency Yadav (@Mr__Milk__Man) October 11, 2022

I don’t want my husband if he doesn’t do this 😭😭 https://t.co/2zBUc5xns1 — Pluto🧚‍♀️ (@PlutoSia) October 11, 2022

It’s not true love if you don’t break things for them.