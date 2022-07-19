RRR is being loved by audiences in India and abroad. Directed by S.S Rajamouli, the movie has received critical acclaim. Slowly audiences from the West are appreciating this movie for its action, performance, special effects, and music. Now western audiences are going gaga over this entry scene from the movie.

A user on Twitter shared this 0:45 minute-long snippet from RRR. Nate Offord, the user who shared the tweet, claims that he has "watched 29 MCU movies" but this scene from RRR is "incredible". Marvel Cinematic Universe is known widely for its entry scenes, but for this user, RRR stands above them. And we agree! He goes on to state how he loved the movie. The video, alone, has received more than 10 million views on Twitter.

The scene is where Komaram Bheem, played by N. T. Rama Rao Jr., jumps atop a truck and enters the scene while the CGI tigers are let loose along with him. Definitely a visual treat. Indian audiences are used to such grand entry scenes where the hero takes all the limelight. For Western audiences, this grandeur was fairly new. Netizens are left in wonder after this entry scene. Here is what they had to say.

Starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in lead roles, RRR is a Telugu period drama film. The movie is set against the backdrop of the British Raj and tells the tale of two revolutionaries. It is a fictional representation of real-life revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. You can watch this entry scene and the movie on Netflix.