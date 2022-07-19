RRR is being loved by audiences in India and abroad. Directed by S.S Rajamouli, the movie has received critical acclaim. Slowly audiences from the West are appreciating this movie for its action, performance, special effects, and music. Now western audiences are going gaga over this entry scene from the movie.



I’ve never seen a shot as ridiculous and incredible as this truck/animal shot in RRR (on Netflix) pic.twitter.com/JTheyZIYB7 — Nate Offord (@NateOfford) July 17, 2022

A user on Twitter shared this 0:45 minute-long snippet from RRR. Nate Offord, the user who shared the tweet, claims that he has "watched 29 MCU movies" but this scene from RRR is "incredible". Marvel Cinematic Universe is known widely for its entry scenes, but for this user, RRR stands above them. And we agree! He goes on to state how he loved the movie. The video, alone, has received more than 10 million views on Twitter.



To be clear: I loved this moment and loved the movie. — Nate Offord (@NateOfford) July 17, 2022



The scene is where Komaram Bheem, played by N. T. Rama Rao Jr., jumps atop a truck and enters the scene while the CGI tigers are let loose along with him. Definitely a visual treat. Indian audiences are used to such grand entry scenes where the hero takes all the limelight. For Western audiences, this grandeur was fairly new. Netizens are left in wonder after this entry scene. Here is what they had to say.

I'll die on this hill. pic.twitter.com/IrFX7WftIh — Alt Shifty (@shifty_alt) July 17, 2022

I audibly gasped when I first saw this. Completely spectacular shot. — One Must Be Free (@OneMustBeFree) July 17, 2022

It is not a shot but a sequence, an unbelievable one at that, never before attempted in any cinema of the world. — Sudip Talukdar (@sudipsinnerfire) July 17, 2022

John Woo believed in character introductions, and so does SS Rajamouli, who has studied the choreography of slo-mo action combined with VFX. Woo used a different speed for each of his stars, from Chow Yun-Fat and Nic Cage to JC Van Damme and Tom Cruise. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) July 17, 2022

I will tell my children this is how India decolonized themselves https://t.co/pryZFexxvb — 🌸Makoto🌸 Femboy Tanker 🔞 (@TrappyMakoto) July 18, 2022

Just watched RRR this weekend and every time they do something this bonkers I was like, “surely they’ve hit a plateau,” but no! 5 minutes later it levels up. https://t.co/95BQ7UVtfN — Keith Edwards (@KEdwardK) July 18, 2022

Wait until you’ve seen bahubali, you’ll be seeing a lot of these type of scenes https://t.co/W8OZzY0eSO — Ani ⁷🌸 (@rosieanaberry) July 18, 2022

Confirmed, this is an amazing/ridiculous sequence, and I loved every frame of it. @RRRMovie https://t.co/VPk89P4YnQ — Dmitry Beniaminov (@beniaminov) July 18, 2022