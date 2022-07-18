In today's episode of white people discovering culture super late, here is a Twitter thread on them coming across the Indian movie theatre experience and boy is it funny. And guess what movie it is? RRR! Of course, the crowd would go berserk. Take that Marvel. 

Check out the Twitter thread:

Good commercial cinema is an art. The wonder, the grandeur, the theatrics: it projects a fantasy and transports the audience into an alternate reality. Very few films hold that can kind of power. RRR is one of the golden dozen. 

The reactions to the screening of RRR are even better: 

Is it even a blockbuster cinema without hooting and howling?