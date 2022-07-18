In today's episode of white people discovering culture super late, here is a Twitter thread on them coming across the Indian movie theatre experience and boy is it funny. And guess what movie it is? RRR! Of course, the crowd would go berserk. Take that Marvel.

Check out the Twitter thread:

this is what every movie theater in india is like pic.twitter.com/zB4IFk9alS — mia (@boygrrI) July 17, 2022

Good commercial cinema is an art. The wonder, the grandeur, the theatrics: it projects a fantasy and transports the audience into an alternate reality. Very few films hold that can kind of power. RRR is one of the golden dozen.

The reactions to the screening of RRR are even better:

this whips ass movies should be like this here — Berry🖤🍓🍰 (@bloodberry_tart) July 17, 2022

movie of da year baby — Genius of the world (@fiveguysoffici1) July 17, 2022

It's also a sincere movie about two Indian revolutionaries and how they kill the British and how it fucking rules, rather than some marvel soyface bullshit — R. B. Calzón (@b_calzon) July 17, 2022

That’s bad ass — cheg Flowers (@ricketyflowers) July 17, 2022

Wish I could see RRR in this theater — Eve 6 Barlow (@bisexualserbia) July 17, 2022

in some parts of the world they still understand showmanship and spectacle — Two Door Cinema Sins (@SparkRogue) July 17, 2022

this is amazing — Beau (@BoojiBoy6) July 17, 2022

This behavior should be mandatory https://t.co/o3mWiKZ7Jz — Goofxist (@goofxist) July 18, 2022

RRR was better than any marvel movie ive seen recently https://t.co/W3M9kN61E2 — John Pardue (@UltraJhom) July 18, 2022

Also it's literally a screening of RRR, if your theater isn't doing this then I'm not sure you're actually a real person. https://t.co/qvN1gxYO4P — dDx (@ddx_exe) July 18, 2022

I have never wanted to be in a room more in my entire life https://t.co/Fh4o4zORvQ — nathan (@TheNavarrette) July 18, 2022

Take THAT, Russo Brothers https://t.co/wcLQi0kVBl — Matthew Southworth (@mattsouthworth) July 18, 2022

shit they got the right idea over there https://t.co/DY6fb3SZSC — -Ben- (@sharcootery) July 18, 2022

They get it!!!! They get me!!! https://t.co/omIoT2qWt2 — Andrew (σˋ▽ˊ)σ (@nice_and_ashy) July 18, 2022

This movie has done more for the human race than anything Marvel's produced in the past 10 years https://t.co/6GZDqLdHCO — aaron trophy malewife 🦐🦒💖🏴‍☠️ (@caccry) July 18, 2022

life in the west is truly so bland.... https://t.co/5qKq74wGeu — sepehr (@cheikhspire) July 18, 2022

Is it even a blockbuster cinema without hooting and howling?