White people discover something in this day and age that Indians have tried, tested, and have been using for centuries. Remember how stunned they were after discovering monkey caps?

Keeping up with their reputation of being slow explorers, what the west has recently discovered is how to make yogurt at home. Common sense just left the chat.

The West have just discovered that Dahi can be made at home 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0KMe4traDP — Cycle Chain Shankar (@dakuwithchaku) July 11, 2022

They get their revelation rather late and announce it to the world like they are the first ones to ever experience that. Last I believe Vasco da Gama has this look on his face when he discovered India for western countries.

The face of epiphany, ladies and gentlemen.

While Desis are seated with popcorns in their hands and enjoying the show.

They will patent it next :-P https://t.co/phhpd4IXfG — Bhavani Giddu (@bgiddu) July 12, 2022

Oh my! That's the discovery of the millennium. Unbelievable 😯😯👏👏 https://t.co/xLZxRYO7pj — Harish Chandrasekaran🇮🇳 (@TheHarishC) July 12, 2022

Before they start claiming daal chawal cooker kadhayee kuch patent kar lena chahiyee. https://t.co/Ct0jz2PG9V — Ekta Shah (@Ektashah27) July 12, 2022

THIS IS SO FUNNY https://t.co/Ixp4Hjg4YF — amna (@pakolamilk) July 11, 2022

Oh my god revolutionary????!!!!!!! https://t.co/FLR97BNPWI — Zunaira Akbar (@MissMacAdams) July 11, 2022

Who would've thought that somebody would make that face looking at...dahi.