White people discover something in this day and age that Indians have tried, tested, and have been using for centuries. Remember how stunned they were after discovering monkey caps?

Keeping up with their reputation of being slow explorers, what the west has recently discovered is how to make yogurt at home. Common sense just left the chat. 

They get their revelation rather late and announce it to the world like they are the first ones to ever experience that. Last I believe Vasco da Gama has this look on his face when he discovered India for western countries. 

The face of epiphany, ladies and gentlemen.

White people just discovered Dahi

While Desis are seated with popcorns in their hands and enjoying the show. 

Who would've thought that somebody would make that face looking at...dahi.