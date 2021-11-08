There’s no doubt that we all have been great fans of comedy actor Johnny Lever since our childhood. If you are a true-blue fan of his witty one-liners and rib-tickling monologues with spot-on expressions, you need to check his daughter’s equally hilarious videos.

Jamie Lever, Sujatha and Johnny’s daughter, is gradually making her way on social media as a comedienne. From her side-splitting mimicry of well-known celebrities and funny duet videos with her father to her relatable candour, she is a rising comedienne making her own name in the industry.

With over 857k followers, her reels and creative videos have garnered enormous popularity on social media platforms since the pandemic. From humour to relatable problems, her Instagram account is a complete package. Here are some of her videos that you simply cannot (and shouldn’t) miss.

Food solves everything, right? Her desi twist to the red light-green light game!

What’s better than roping in the OG comedian for your reels?

From Sonam Kapoor and Asha Bhonsle to Rakhi Sawant, her mimicry is on-frickin-point!

She always keeps up with the trends!

Is there anything she just can’t do?

She’s relatable AF!

We can actually watch her videos with her brother, Jessie Lever, all day long on loop!

She's a bundle of talent, isn't she?