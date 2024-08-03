This weekend brings another nail-biting thriller, Ulajh, to the theatres.

The movie revolves around an IFS officer, Suhana (Janhvi Kapoor), who finds herself caught in a conspiracy while tussling with a career-defining assignment far from home.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the movie includes an ensemble cast of Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain, to name a few.

Here’s a quick look at what the audience thought of the movie, take a look!

Watched ‘Ulajh’, and must say – Janhvi Kapoor’s efforts are really seen as she tries her level best to portray Suhana Bhatia which is a very confusingly written character. pic.twitter.com/fooCZ9x2GS — Amit Bhatia (ABP News) (@amitbhatia1509) August 2, 2024

Marking my monthly return to Twitter/X only to give @gulshandevaiah his flowers! He puts the 'A' in Actor. Criminally good in #Ulajh just endlessly watchable. Emoting in more ways than one. More of this pls! #UlajhReview — Sushri Sahu (@SushriSahu) August 2, 2024

I don't get why critics are so quick to judge movies like Ulajh. It's just a fun and meant to entertain! Janhvi did a great job, and the movie has its moments. Let's not be too serious and just enjoy the ride! #Ulajh — Sakshi (@janhvikapoorrx) August 2, 2024

Very little to like in Ulajh despite the progressive politics and smart meta commentary https://t.co/bLxj9wJyW1 — Ishita Sengupta (@MadameSengupta) August 2, 2024

#Ulajh has been watched one of the finest film. Completely loved it. I liked how it's not abt Pakistan vs India as always shown in our films #JanhviKapoor aced the role as suhana batia. Loved gulshan, meiyang chang n Roshan Mathew in their roles.This film deserves audience's love… pic.twitter.com/WDP7LaLMwd — Rupa Ram degana (@RupaBawari) August 2, 2024

I mostly liked Ulajh, and Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah had me seated for their chemistry! But I have notes on the 'espionage thriller' bits, which were rather green and… raw (pun intended).#Ulajh #UlajhReview #JanhviKapoor https://t.co/ElBpYDgU9S — Jinal Bhatt (@Jinal1303) August 2, 2024

Janhvi Kapoor delivers a very sincere performance in #Ulajh. She is especially impressive in the climax pic.twitter.com/LjWR0oZJrV — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) August 1, 2024

Okay so it's already 5 minutes since the interval happened, but I STILL FEEL UNEASY, CREEPED OUT.



BOLLYWOOD'S BEST INTERMISSION SEQUENCE 🔥



Did not expect first half to be this good 😭🔥 #Ulajh #JanhviKapoor is shining in EVERY SCENE. Perfect casting 😍 https://t.co/X6VXtBRMUW pic.twitter.com/ytb2JTyYLR — Radha (@SupremacyJanhvi) August 2, 2024

Saw #ULAJH today.

This is the kinda film I'd recommend everyone to watch cuz its engaging and genuinely enjoyable. So many stylish and classy visuals. It's gonna be remembered as one really cool movie that people suddenly discover and hype.



Excellent performance by #JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/sTFuPTm0hJ — Radha (@SupremacyJanhvi) August 2, 2024

The gripping narrative of Ulajh uplifted to its peak with Janhvi Kapoor's tremendous acting mastery. And more than that her expressions in the climax has blown my mind pic.twitter.com/G684EFasxR — Sonali Naik (@oneanonlysonali) August 1, 2024

Janhvi was fantastic in "Gunjan Saxena" and "Mili." Now, with "Ulajh" and "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi," Janhvi Kapoor is definitely on a roll with such diverse and versatile movies,will be seated for her. 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/TtnfgHuzWj — sach🏹 (@vardaanvibe) May 12, 2024

Ulajh is an incredible film in every aspect! Don't miss it, everyone! It's a must-watch thriller! — राजस्थान टिवट् (@RajsthanTweet11) August 2, 2024

Ulajh movie me twist and turns kaphi achhe h ye apko jarur dekhni chahiye

Ye moka aapko Miss nhi karna chahiye

"Apni family ke saath jarur dekhe #Ulajh #UlajhInCinemasNow pic.twitter.com/QcgW8uaaup — Dr Yadhuvanshi (@Dryadhuvanshi) August 2, 2024

This one seems pretty intriguing!