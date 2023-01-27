Fasle Gul thi, gulposhiyon ka mausam tha, Hum par kabhi, sarghoshiyon ka mausam tha!

Dard-e-disco from Om Shanti Om was a journey that somewhere we all vibed. Written by Javed Akhtar, even though the song didn’t make much sense it touched our hearts and took us all to San Francisco! I mean, it rhymes so well that the part ‘pichhle maheene ki chhabbis ko’ to ‘dil mein mere hai dard-e-disco’ is still itched in our hearts.

In a viral video Akhtar explained the science behind these quirky lyrics and how it was intended to be meangiless on purpose. He stated that he was actually asked to write dumb lyrics to fit the film’s character.

Have a look:

This keeps getting brought up with funny rhyming like mahine ki chabees ko with San Francisco but Javed Akhtar has explained why the song has absurd lyrics many times https://t.co/WvFTlpZuHa pic.twitter.com/YVpB6hEHxg — dorku (@Dorkstar) January 26, 2023

Javed Akhtar had to keep a check on all the antaras to make sure they didn't sound intelligent. Lol. While we loved the magic the song created on our screens the story behind it was so funny. People are amazed and here's how they're reacting to this.

This is so interesting. Love this movie and love the songs — even this bewakoofi ka gaana 😆 https://t.co/YEBqn3agra — Rasha (@rashaalam) January 27, 2023

While he says it’s nonsensical, it’s still contextually making sense. — Natasha Bahuguna (@PhoenixTails) January 27, 2023

Sorry but every line of that song is very profound and meaningful to me 😔 https://t.co/BVCOyzaJz6 — m (@nalayaktragedy) January 27, 2023

people just unnecessarily hating on this lyrical masterpiece 😭😭😭 https://t.co/94DX8sd3AU — Kumaresh Ramesh (@kumareshramesh) January 27, 2023

MEANINGLESS??? well it was REAL to ME https://t.co/H0R6ThBNhQ — 𝔹𝕚𝔾 𝔹𝕆𝕚 (@SOYBiGBOi) January 27, 2023

Om Shanti Om is the best bollywood film for me. https://t.co/Dpm8a53TZr — Prasanna (@theprasbag) January 27, 2023

this also proves just how dismissive people are about Bollywood in general.



if this were an english indie comedy, they would've sung praises both of the dedication to narrative and the extent of absurdity. 🫡 https://t.co/ONwJj0aXXN — bru (@BruJacck) January 26, 2023

He once said because Shah ruk requested him to write like Gulzar, so he wrote like this. Gulposhiya, sargoshiya etc. — All_101 (@all_101) January 27, 2023

Best gaana ever!

