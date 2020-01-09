Ever since the teaser for Jawaani Jaaneman released, we were excited to see Ole Ole make a comeback. And now that the trailer has released, it appears Ole Ole isn't the only thing making a comeback.

The film focuses on the story of a middle-aged man who 'refuses to grow up' until confronted by the result of his partying ways - a child he was unaware of. Simply put, imagine Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai meets The Game Plan.

The film introduces Alaya as the child and Tabu as her mother. And we are definitely crushing on Tabu's 'hippie' look.

Just like we are crushing on seeing 'Kukoo' aka Kubbra Sait and Saif Ali Khan share screen space. Kubbra Sait appears to be playing Saif Ali Khan's friend and confidante.

It also stars Farida Jalal as Saif Ali Khan's mother and Kumud Mishra as his brother. And while the story may not be unique, the trailer does hint at the movie being a fun-filled, dramatic ride.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube. The movie releases on Jan 31, 2020.

