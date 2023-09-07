We may see this year as a lot of things, but 2023 is when Shah Rukh Khan did everything… literally everything. Understandably, this sounds like a celebration, and that’s pretty much how people are seeing it. For instance, the release of Jawan looks like an event and we could say that fans are excited about the film – but that would be an understatement. The glimpses on Twitter are proof of it – that it’s Jawan day today.

People who went for the first day shows are constantly sharing updates around the film. Clearly, fans are impressed by a lot of it. The entry scene, no, scenes are just one example. Shah Rukh Khan always gets the sassiest and most dramatic entry scenes in Bollywood. However, according to people, Jawan has topped them all – so SRK’s competition is SRK himself – which sounds about right.

So far, we know that there are about three entry scenes and all of them are iconic. From what people have shared on Twitter, one of these scenes have SRK covered in bandages, with a look of vengeance on his face. We can only imagine what that would mean. Then there’s something huge during the interval, so we know that the movie constantly gets better with each passing scene. There was another scene in the trailer where the actor was seen dancing with women inmates.

ADVERTISEMENT

These scenes and frames are massy and have a flair which is new. As it is, Shah Rukh Khan’s entry in movies gets a big cheer and reaction, but this is new even for him. So we can imagine the kind of cinema that Jawan has created for fans. The audiences are surely having all the fun, but this reaction almost forces the rest of the people to go watch the film.

NOT SPOILER BUT ENTRY SCENE OF SRK IS THE ONE OF THE BEST ENTRY SCENE FOR ANY HERO AMD ANIII BGM🔥🔥🔥#Jawan #jawanre — VIJAY NORTH INDIA FANS (@kaish_official) September 7, 2023

This has to be best ever entry scene for a bollywood star.. SRK was just 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #jawan no dull moment till now pic.twitter.com/OhfHPtFgC4 — Sumit (@Iamsrkknight) September 7, 2023

https://twitter.com/aawara__hoon/status/1699657351371100174

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who haven't seen the film yet, Trust me you guys are going to witness Megastar #ShahRukhKhan's best ENTRY SCENE ever and not just one but THREE ENTRY SEQUENCES 🥵🔥#JawanReview



We all were right when we said "#Pathaan toh sirf ek jhaanki hai, asli MONSTER #Jawan abhi baaki… pic.twitter.com/0OdqkD7Uht — p. (@iTheExcalibur_) September 7, 2023

This needed to be tweeted LIVE🔥#Jawan is the massiest entry scene #ShahRukhKhan could have gotten after all these years.#Jawan is the massiest introduction scene #Atlee could have given to any Bollywood hero in his Hindi debut. — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) September 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

My friend who watched Jawan said this “It took a director from Down south to given SRK his best entry scene ever”



Be it Kannada Tamil Malayalam or Telugu, more than story the Hero entry scene is important here for us no!? pic.twitter.com/KlrmGgNvfn — Vinay Kashyap (@vinaykashy) September 7, 2023

Intermission at #Jawan . This is the best entry (or maybe entries) of SRK ever! The theatre, first show fans are enjoying. You can hear it. (Blurred the video to avoid any leaks)@anirudhofficial , thanks man! Only you could do it. pic.twitter.com/hI2R0CMYjQ — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) September 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

SRK’s entry sequences deserve a different award category altogether.