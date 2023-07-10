As we all know, the prevue of Jawan has pretty much broken the internet. From the star cast, to details and signs about Shahrukh Khan playing a negative character, the video has left fans super excited. But apart from this, SRK is also briefly seen walking during a song where you can hear the lyrics ‘King Khan,’ in the background. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and fans are really applauding his work for the movie.

Aniurdh has composed a 'King Khan' special track 😭

I take back everything sire 🔥#Jawan pic.twitter.com/7H8hFEqidb — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 10, 2023

And here’s how people have responded to the epic observation:

anirudh adding “king khan” in the bgm is iconic & very special to me 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yDlM8dInqj — jawan’s girl (@shahodx) July 10, 2023

waiting for this song 😻🔥 https://t.co/7nq3mJiHDT — Aathi 🦁 (@Mtheblaster) July 10, 2023

King is back to rule Bollywood 🔥🔥🔥 — Comrade A ☭ (@Asif16905598) July 10, 2023

nobody does it like him https://t.co/TIRl1BsXK0 — sam🐨 (@Stuckys_baby) July 10, 2023

Song is great… Everyone will use it for edit for sure… — Prasad Jadhav (@Prasadjadhav231) July 10, 2023

Gonna be a crazy mass song rolling at the end credits 🥳🔥❤️ — Kush (@iamkushparmar) July 10, 2023

The rap part is in it, Raja Kumari did an amazing job there.👏#JawanPrevue — A (@_Opinionated_A) July 10, 2023

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Kjma Sut (@Nothing__xy) July 10, 2023

Just release this movie #Jawan i m sold only for this visual and background song. Fingers crossed 🤞 https://t.co/mF6jmRKmX8 — flash (@45hitman45) July 10, 2023

I want the movie now. I legit can't wait#Jawan https://t.co/e8po0TRZmD — Gayatri (@ItisMeGayu) July 10, 2023

I WANT THIS RIGHT NOW NOW NOW!! https://t.co/DiVPICZjjl — αdil (@ixadilx) July 10, 2023

Never underestimate Ani boy!!! https://t.co/tjZCatWbIw — Farmaan Md (@iamfarmaan) July 10, 2023

Give me these bangers ASAP mahn i fuckin can't wait especially for the "King Khan" track. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/CpsGNpvUdg — Vedant. (@holdandbold) July 10, 2023

That "King Khan" track is an absolute Banger! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



That's us…us, there with him! His fan girls…… !! 😭😭😫❤️❤️❤️🥹🥹



Thank you @anirudhofficial ❤️🙏



More due when the song comes out! #Jawan#SRK𓃵 #ShahRukhKhan𓃵 pic.twitter.com/lFXNFUJLBn — Arunima 🤟🥂 (@arunima_3_5) July 10, 2023

KING KHAN track going to be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hSU3T5F1Pn — ☔ (@basil_mohd_) July 10, 2023

anirudh made a king khan track and he did it for me and the history books — jawan film of the century (@flawsthatshine) July 10, 2023

BTW, you can watch the entire prevue here.