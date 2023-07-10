As we all know, the prevue of Jawan has pretty much broken the internet. From the star cast, to details and signs about Shahrukh Khan playing a negative character, the video has left fans super excited. But apart from this, SRK is also briefly seen walking during a song where you can hear the lyrics ‘King Khan,’ in the background. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and fans are really applauding his work for the movie.
And here’s how people have responded to the epic observation:
BTW, you can watch the entire prevue here.
EntertainmentNisha Singhabout 3 hours ago | 4 min read