Shah Rukh Khan has been quite experimental with his hairstyle in his movies over the years. Be it a mop-top look in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, gelled hair in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, messy locks in Don 2, or long hair with a bun in Pathaan, oh boy! The superstar rocks it every time. Isn’t it?
Never in my dreams had I imagined Shah Rukh Khan as a bald man, but here we go. Jawan has done it. The much-awaited prevue of Atlee’s directorial venture showcasing the never-seen-before look of SRK is here.
The prevue features SRK donning various looks in the upcoming movie. However, one of the most surprising elements in the clip is when SRK removes the bandage from his face and flaunts his bald head. “Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta,” the superstar says in the prevue.
The scene in discussion shows SRK channelling his inner evil inside a passenger train and then grooving to Hemant Kumar’s track Bekarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye, from Bees Saal Baad. He is also sporting a trimmed beard, cool pair of shades with his hands wrapped in bandages.
SRK’s bald look in Jawan has left Twitter divided. Let’s check how netizens are reacting to it.
Watch the prevue of Jawan here:
Ahm! Did you like SRK as a bald man? Yay or nay?