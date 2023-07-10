Shah Rukh Khan has been quite experimental with his hairstyle in his movies over the years. Be it a mop-top look in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, gelled hair in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, messy locks in Don 2, or long hair with a bun in Pathaan, oh boy! The superstar rocks it every time. Isn’t it?

Source: Gifer

Never in my dreams had I imagined Shah Rukh Khan as a bald man, but here we go. Jawan has done it. The much-awaited prevue of Atlee’s directorial venture showcasing the never-seen-before look of SRK is here.

Source: Red Chillies Entertainment

The prevue features SRK donning various looks in the upcoming movie. However, one of the most surprising elements in the clip is when SRK removes the bandage from his face and flaunts his bald head. “Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta,” the superstar says in the prevue.

Source: Red Chillies Entertainment

The scene in discussion shows SRK channelling his inner evil inside a passenger train and then grooving to Hemant Kumar’s track Bekarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye, from Bees Saal Baad. He is also sporting a trimmed beard, cool pair of shades with his hands wrapped in bandages.

Source: Red Chillies Entertainment

SRK’s bald look in Jawan has left Twitter divided. Let’s check how netizens are reacting to it.

Just Saw #Jawan Prevue and Boy Oh Boy it Seems Like This Movie Will Break Some Records. It Looks Like #SRK Is Playing a Negative Role In The Movie Also He Is In Never Seen Before Avatar, That Bald Look Of Him Ufff.

It Will Be Interesting To Watch Him in a Negative Role. — Akshay Lamsoge (@GadgetGuyAkshay) July 10, 2023

#JawanPrevue



Tell me a single hero who looked this hot in bald look. Nobody comes close to SRK 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0U5PGIa0JT — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) July 10, 2023

Hence proved, nothing can stop my love for srk not even his bald look ..srk forever #SRK𓃵 #JawanPrevueOn10July — Animhat (@Animhat_18) July 10, 2023

#Jawan – OMG 🔥🔥🔥, just look at those sleek visuals, a complete action extravaganza#SRK is at his PRIME form#KingKhan bald look is complete GOOSEBUMPS😱😱😱



Everyone looks at their BEST@Atlee_dir yet again proves as an FANTASTIC commercial directorhttps://t.co/nyz0HSb6gg — Movies Singapore (@MoviesSingapore) July 10, 2023

Only SRK can make you chuckle dancing with the bald look #JawanPrevue — Baahubali (@geek_muse) July 10, 2023

Only good thing about Jawaan so called long teaser was SRK bald look . Baaki kuch na samjh aya na accha laga . — Slog Sweep-189 (@SloggSweep) July 10, 2023

I was afraid of SRK giving bald look for Jawan but surprisingly it was lit. 🔥#ShahRukhKhan #Jawan — Ak (@LucyLuciano13) July 10, 2023

#Jawan It's not a Teaser, It's Pure GOOSEBUMPS, that SRK's bald look is amazing. just can't wait. — Hussain (@raghibhussain_) July 10, 2023

Ok…



I actually loved the #Jawan trailer! But aside that, SRK in his bald look resembled Irrfan Khan… or is it just me? 😂 — 桜 (@paurikhal_ki) July 10, 2023

srk bald look remind me of RAJNIKANTH



or is it just me??? — Rí (@MeAsgardian) July 10, 2023

bald look doesn't suit srk😭😭 though a very well made trailer apart from some vfx issues.#Jawan pic.twitter.com/c6raUWGlzb — Conducive Coder (@mehtabackupacc) July 10, 2023

Hamaari adhi state paani mein dubi huyi hai, lekin gum mujhe SRK ko bald look mein dekhne ka hai. He has the sexiest hair in bollywood and its gonna weird to see him go Bala 🙈 pic.twitter.com/MyRrAeQUfg — Prince Vij ਪ੍ਰਿੰਸ ਵਿਜ (@Iam_PrinceVij) July 10, 2023

Bald Srk looks so mid. Made me realize all his charm and beauty over the years has come from his amazing hair . Nevertheless, excited for #Jawan . Looks good — Gaurav (@brightkknight) July 10, 2023

SRK dancing with that bald look gives psychopath vibes, but that look alone will probably be the worst thing about the movie. — An Honest Guy (@HonestTalkies) July 10, 2023

Watch the prevue of Jawan here:

Ahm! Did you like SRK as a bald man? Yay or nay?