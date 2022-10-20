Bollywood celebs keep getting invites for media interviews and talk shows like all the time. But nothing ever comes remotely close to the 2001 chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. It was the most popular show at the time, and we can imagine why. Many popular celebrity couples like SRK & Gauri Khan, Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan had graced the show to give their audience a glimpse of their personal life and equations.

While it has been more than 20 years since the show premiered, a clip of Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan from Simi’s show is gaining traction on Twitter & desis can’t digest the awkwardness.

is he a romantic? not with me😭😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/MRQZoq0N2H — . (@shizaahahaa) October 19, 2022

Simi asks Jaya if Big B is a romantic when the latter responds, “not to me.” She says, “maybe if he had a girlfriend he’d do it, but I don’t think.” Simi further asks if he was romantic when the two were dating to which Jaya responds, “he never spoke.”

Simi’s reaction and the entire vibe of the exchange is so tense and awkward that Twitter can’t help but call it out.

The host's expression when she said "he never spoke" 🤨 https://t.co/RGAI09x7Rg — Luna 🌙 (@Strawbb_moon) October 20, 2022

I always feel bad for her..and we all know the reason 🙂 https://t.co/om3W2vN887 — R🎶 (@SauKhwaishaan) October 20, 2022

woman couldn't be more honest https://t.co/qlwWpTidRT — mona (@teri_galliyaan2) October 20, 2022

This is honestly so sad considering it reflects the majority of south asian marriages back then. https://t.co/V4BnttkjxW — ملنگ (@serastragedy) October 20, 2022

it's awkward max and bit painful 😵‍💫 https://t.co/9H3UbJg1aq — bunnyzbear🧸 (@itisrimathi) October 20, 2022

look at his tone when asked about romance? now you understand why jaya is like jaya? 😭 https://t.co/iz1OiFzN1v — farry (@FrxRealMadrid) October 20, 2022

Okay but this is sad https://t.co/M5B79yI8qC — iza (@chizaruai) October 20, 2022

Ohhh God …. I hope this won’t be me after arranged marriage 🤡 https://t.co/wOpjnr8GWd — Arshad Messi (@HonestBhartendu) October 20, 2022

Way too many desi parents 🫠 https://t.co/K1jczKFDjC — Meghana Rawat, PhD (@Meghana_R) October 20, 2022

Not sure if this is an interview or couples therapy. https://t.co/IM6KiTXdum — تلمیذ (@uncletaz92) October 19, 2022

Toxicity at peak. I wish she had walked out of it. https://t.co/X6J0S4S4bt — Official Phupho (@OfficialPhupho) October 20, 2022

Man, this looks so uncomfortable https://t.co/Mjdu8AtOsZ — Ahsan (@ahsanzawar) October 20, 2022

Now that was something quite unforgettable!

