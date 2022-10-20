Bollywood celebs keep getting invites for media interviews and talk shows like all the time. But nothing ever comes remotely close to the 2001 chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. It was the most popular show at the time, and we can imagine why. Many popular celebrity couples like SRK & Gauri Khan, Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan had graced the show to give their audience a glimpse of their personal life and equations.
While it has been more than 20 years since the show premiered, a clip of Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan from Simi’s show is gaining traction on Twitter & desis can’t digest the awkwardness.
Simi asks Jaya if Big B is a romantic when the latter responds, “not to me.” She says, “maybe if he had a girlfriend he’d do it, but I don’t think.” Simi further asks if he was romantic when the two were dating to which Jaya responds, “he never spoke.”
Simi’s reaction and the entire vibe of the exchange is so tense and awkward that Twitter can’t help but call it out.
Now that was something quite unforgettable!