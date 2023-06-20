Actress Tamannaah Bhatia‘s latest web series, titled Jee Karda, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Tamannaah has impressed fans with her bold avatar in the series, particularly in her intimate scenes. However, there has also been heavy backlash from a section of the audience on social media for those sequences.

Source: A still from Jee Karda

Jee Karda revolves around Lavanya (Tamannaah’s character) and her six friends from childhood and how they navigate their lives. The protagonist Lavanya also has to deal with an ‘accidental marriage proposal’ that she receives from her fiancé, Rishabh Rathore.

Source: Amazon Prime Video

So far, Jee Karda is receiving mixed reactions from the audience. Here are 20 tweets that you should go through before watching the series:

#JeeKarda was really fucking good! Enough emotional damage for today.. Can't wait for S2 man. I was gasping at the climax… — Priangka Elizabeth (@priangkaea) June 20, 2023

Completed jee karda on prime

Good series imo. — Jatin (@Jatin1251_) June 20, 2023

Watched jee karda last night and i kinda liked it and the last episode waohh 🫶🏻 — biryani⁷ (@zindagiijhandh) June 19, 2023

Jee karda is such a straight forward, emotional, relaxed, fun and loving series of a bunch of school friends navigating the various part of their lives while supporting and being there for each other at all possible times. Binged 8 episodes straight #JeeKardaOnPrime — Vivek Mehta (@IamVivekMehta) June 20, 2023

#JeeKarda One of most beautifully crafted story.

Why all such good direction moving towards webseries from Bollywood.

Acting, direction, story everything was perfect.. and music placement is outstanding..

Revie- 10/10 — Chacha chaudhary (@Vipinkhatri0) June 19, 2023

Watched #JeeKarda on @PrimeVideoIN full of emotions, connections, friendship forever bond and love.Touch to my heart@SuhailNayyar @aashim90 #sayanbanerjee i loved tha character played by all of them but #sayan's character is awesome.Anyone have his Insta I'd please share — Vinay rajora (@IamVrajora) June 19, 2023

As @tamannaahspeaks says Romance complex hota hain, ya hum bana dete hai ? The writing and performances come together so perfectly! #JeeKarda @MaddockFilms@PrimeVideoIN

It's a frekkin sexy story of friends … And kintsugi! And so so much more. #JeeKardaOnPrime — Jonu Rana (@JonuRana) June 18, 2023

Jee Karda on Prime is a decent weekend watch for those who appreciate shows without expecting life lessons or groundbreaking entertainment,or moral complaints. It's a fun and timeless show with moments and dud parts too.

Also loved @SachinJigarLive music that just perfectly fits. — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) June 18, 2023

#JeeKardaOnPrime #JeeKarda is a forward looking, realistic, psychological drama that opens many chapters of our hidden skeletons and how we should overcome them. Good watching! — Mukund Sharma (@motorheadmukund) June 18, 2023

Finished watching #JeeKarda. This one ends just when the story finally hits the chord and you start to feel a connect with the characters. Overall a good watch. Hopefully it returns with a second season! Streaming on @PrimeVideoIN. — ChiCkoo (@chickoo_chirag) June 18, 2023

Jee karda is timeless series about friends! I like it — Anjali | Taekooker (@vi_anjie12) June 18, 2023

Can't watch jee karda now… too ghisapita show…no story progress only sax sux 😵‍💫 — sasuke uchiha 🌈 (@_UchihaSa_) June 20, 2023

What a #Fucking webseries is this! #JeeKarda … Didn't expect @tamannaahspeaks will take up such bold character. But I didn't like the end. — Vikram S Buddhanesan (@vsb_dentist) June 20, 2023

#JeeKarda is not a great show but it portrays some life aspects in a relatable manner and songs are good but the ending was a big disappointment sahid and sheetal characters are majorly relatable

Even lavu character portrays hurdles and confusions regarding marriage overall 2.5/5 — Siva Sankar (@sivaconnects2) June 19, 2023

Apart from Lavanya, Rishabh & AG none of the other 4 main characters were given any value or space.



Their younger selves seemed to have more sense and maturity.



This series is a big clutter.#JeeKarda #JeeKardaOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/FJq7dCdtL8 — Anjali (@a_movie_buff_) June 19, 2023

The girls in “Jee Karda” have definitely seen “Four more shots” — ganesh nadar (@ganeshnadar12) June 19, 2023

Jee Karda feels like Zoya Akhtar decided to adapt a Stephen King Novel 😂😂😂. — chardee macdennis 🔗 (@Eddict316) June 19, 2023

#Jeekarda – tested patience – only good thing is it ended in 8 episodes of 30 min odd each. — Srikanth Reddy (@reddy_srikanth) June 19, 2023

One line review.

Series- Jee Karda

OTT- @PrimeVideoIN

Stars – ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2

Nothing new here as same usual upperclass friends living their lives (fuckall) where the only incentive for viewers is @tamannaahspeaks — Arjun (@i_rjun75) June 18, 2023

Watch the trailer of Jee Karda here:

Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, the web series also stars Suhail Nayyar, Aashim Gulati, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles. Have you watched it yet?