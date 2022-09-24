Jhulan Goswami, one of the legends of Indian cricket and the highest wicket-taker in women’s ODI history, retired from International cricket today. Given the decades of commitment and sacrifice Goswami has offered Indian cricket, a few tears from fans and friends and alike were to be expected.

Her career lasted for 20 years, during which time her name became synonymous to Indian cricket, so naturally, the legend lacing up her boots for one final time felt so personal. So much so that Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women’s National Cricket Team captain, had tears in her eyes.

Wonderful player & Bowler with great consistency..All the best for the future Legend @JhulanG10 #thankyoujhulan for your greatness in #womenscricket @cr_hariPriya https://t.co/9uo60LjK3p — Prakash N- Sports Lover & follower from Namakkal (@prakash_aravind) September 24, 2022

Indian Twitter as since been a long list of tweets congratulating Goswami on her legendary career and thanking her for her undying contribution to the sport!

Nadal-Federer yesterday, Jhulan-Harman today. Sports you beauty! It breaks our heart but it also gives us precious moments ❤️ Thank you Jhulan ❤️ https://t.co/SPbYFLdHLn — Udit (@udit_buch) September 24, 2022

Jhulan Goswami, you are truly a legend.

ESPN mentioned, “If the BCCI were to institute a ‘Hall of Fame’ for women’s cricket in India, Jhulan Goswami would certainly feature.” But Sony, which has the broadcast rights, didn’t consider this surreal moment worth the feature. As if the retirement wasn’t sad news enough, we didn’t even get to see her last match on screen. Sony robbed us of this moment, and people weren’t happy about it.

@SonySportsNetwk @SonyLIV if u have the rights atleast have the time to show u guys show nonsense auction off sa20..for.hrs @indian_sportstv @KShriniwasRao https://t.co/ij9TK3Iaxp — Iamtherock87 (@iamtherock87) September 24, 2022

Jhulan Goswami, you were the G.O.A.T, and we are surely gonna miss you!