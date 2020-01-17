Back in 2003, Bollywood was really coming of age when it came to some bold movies. That is the time when Bipasha Basu and John Abraham came together to star in Jism. This movie was written by Mahesh Bhatt and also introduced us to Abraham for the first time ever. But that was not just it, it had a beautifully composed soundtrack.

The music score was composed by M. M. Keeravani who wrote some brilliantly soothing songs for the soundtrack. It introduced us to the magical Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai that enraptured the Indian audience, but the overall album had some equally brilliantly written songs.

Design Credits : Nupur Agrawal