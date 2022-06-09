In recent years, OTT platforms have become the go-to source of entertainment. Due to its excellent projects, the digital sphere has gained such traction that big names from Bollywood have ventured into it.

With some of the digital projects, a few actors were able to revive their careers, and the audience perceived them in a new way. And we've compiled a list of actors who have charged a hefty fee to appear in OTT ventures.

1. Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra Kumar, who made his debut in 2013 with Munna Jazbaati: The Q-tiya Intern, landed breakthrough projects such as Panchayat and Kota Factory on OTT. The actor, who co-stars with Neena Gupta in the new season of Panchayat, has reportedly charged ₹4 lakh per episode.

2. Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi's career took off after he appeared in popular web series and films. The actor has appeared in numerous projects, including Sacred Games, Mirzapur, and Kaagaz. According to reports, Tripathi earned ₹12 crore for Sacred Games and ₹10 crore for the first season of Mirzapur.

3. Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee has made a name for himself in Bollywood with his outstanding performances. When he ventured into the OTT space, the brilliant actor continued his feat. The Family Man, starring Bajpyee, went on to become one of the most-watched series. And the actor was reportedly paid ₹10 crore for the series' second season.

4. Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol went on to star in the MX Original series Aashram, which helped him resurrect his career. The drama series, in fact, got him to win the Best Actor Web Series at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Movie Festival 2021. According to reports, the actor was paid between ₹4.5 and ₹5 crore to reprise his role as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala in the critically acclaimed series.

5. Pratik Gandhi

Pratik Gandhi rose to prominence after his web series Scam 1992 was named one of the best web series. The actor was widely praised and went on to become one of Bollywood's most in-demand actors. He allegedly charged ₹5 lakh per episode for the series.

6. Priyamani

Priyamani, who has appeared in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada films, also starred in the Amazon Prime drama The Family Man. For the second season, which included nine episodes, she was reportedly paid ₹10 lakh per episode.

7. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui undertook brilliant Bollywood projects that rocketed him to stardom, such as Gangs of Wasseypur 2. He also appeared in several Netflix projects, including Raat Akeli Hai and the famous series Sacred Games. For the latter, he charged ₹10 crore for a single season.

8. Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is one of the most well-known actors associated with Netflix. Apte has appeared in a number of projects, including Sacred Games, Ghoul, and Raat Akeli Hai. She was reportedly offered a total of ₹4 crore for Scared Games.

9. Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni made her OTT debut in Season 2 of the prominent Amazon show The Family Man. Although she is a well-known South Indian actress, this was her Hindi debut. As per reports, she charged ₹8 lakh per episode for the series.

10. Sunil Grover

Even before his OTT debut, Sunil Grover was a television star. He was recently seen in Sunflower and Tandav, both of which he featured in a major role. For the Amazon Prime Video original drama, the actor reportedly earned ₹5 lakh every episode.

11. Saif Ali Khan

Sacred Games, a Netflix Original show, was Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's first venture into the OTT platform. This series helped him bounce back with a solid project, and it received a lot of praise. For the eight episodes of the show, Saif was reportedly paid a hefty ₹15 crore.

