The television industry is often overlooked with regard to just how much capital goes into it. I mean, take a look at how much some of our favourite actors earn, for filming a single episode!

You'd be surprised to know that the most popular and coveted television actors are paid up to lakhs per episode. Here, read on to know more.

1. Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa's main lead Rupali Ganguly earns ₹3 lakhs per episode and is now the highest paid actor on television.

2. Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin earns ₹1 lakh for each episode he films.

3. Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma seems to be ruling the television world at the moment, because he earns around ₹50 lakhs for each episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

4. Hina Khan

Hina Khan started her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai back in 2009 and today the actor earns up to ₹2 lakhs per episode.

5. Sunil Grover

Actor and stand-up comedian Sunil Grover, who became incredibly popular for his portrayal as Gutthi on the television show Comedy Nights with Kapil, reportedly earns ₹60-80 lakhs per episode for The Kapil Sharma Show.

6. Gaurav Khanna

Anupamaa's very popular main lead Gaurav Khanna reportedly charges ₹1.5 lakhs per episode currently.

7. Nakuul Mehta

Known for his roles in shows such as Dil Bole Oberoi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Nakuul Mehta has been rumoured to charge ₹2 lakhs per episode.

8. Divyanka Tripathi

According to reports, Divyanka Tripathi of Ye Hai Mohabbatein fame charges ₹1 lakh per episode.

9. Mohit Raina

Known for his role in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and now URI, Mumbai Diaries and Shiddat, Mohit Raina reportedly charges ₹1 lakh per episode.

10. Jennifer Winget

From Dill Mill Gayye to Beyhadh Jennifer Winget has remained television's heartthrob. The actor reportedly charges ₹1.80-85 lakh per day for filming.

11. Karan Patel

Not only was Karan Patel the highest paid contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, but the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor currently charges ₹1.25 lakh per day.

Did you know all these deets about your favourite Television actors?