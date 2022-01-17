The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most popular shows on Sony TV. The star cast of the show includes- Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Archana Puran Singh.

Though many people find the show funny, it's problematic on many levels. Today, we take you through the earnings of the comedians of the show.

1. Kiku Sharda charges Rs 5 to 7 lakh per episode.

Kiku Sharda has been a part of the show for all three seasons. He plays different characters like Palak, Lachha, Damodar Jethmalani. It's funny sometimes to see Kiku converse with the guest. He charges Rs 5 to 7 lakh per episode.

2. Bharti Singh charges Rs 10 to 12 lakh per episode.

Bharti is often seen as Titli Yadav, Guddu, and Khammo Bua, in the show. While Bharti has a huge fan following alone, she charges Rs 10 to 12 lakh per episode.

3. Krushna Abhishek charges Rs 10 to 12 lakh per episode.

Krushna is famous for mimicry and fast talk. He has managed to tickle the funny bone of the audience with his characters. As per reports, Krushna charges Rs 10 to 12 lakh per episode.

4. Kapil Sharma charges Rs 50 lakh per episode.

The show is hosted by Kapil himself along with his team. He charges Rs 50 lakh per episode. Kapil is all set to make his Netflix debut with a stand-up comedy show Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet'.

5. Chandan Prabhakar charges Rs 7 lakh per episode.

Chandan Prabhakar has been a part of the show ever since it began. He charges Rs 7 lakh per episode.

6. Archana Puran Singh charges Rs 10 lakh per episode.

Popularly known as Miss Braganza, Archana recently became part of the show. She is the permanent guest of The Kapil Sharma Show and charges Rs 10 lakh per episode.

7. Sumona Chakravarti charges Rs 6 to 7 lakh per episode.

Sumona, who has been missing from the show, has returned. She takes home Rs 6 to 7 lakh per episode.

That's a lot of money!

