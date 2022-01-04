If you were told comedian Kapil Sharma of all people in all of Hindi entertainment industry would be one cracking jokes about He Who Must Not Be Named, you would ask me to stop drinking with Sharma.

And yet, here we are! In an episode of his comedy show, Kapil Sharma asks Indo-Canadian actor Akshay Kumar about an interview with PM Modi where the actor asks the politician how he liked eating his mangoes, with the key options being a) slurping b) peeling it off.

things are so bad even legit superstars take the 'he who must not be named' approach when it comes to modi, nevertheless, didn't know kapil sharma had it in him. pic.twitter.com/lQpUW6PEu4 — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 3, 2022

Now, if this is the first time you are hearing about this, it's because no TV media actually covered it. Not really. Surprisingly enough, Kapil Sharma is the first person to even question it. Curiously, the joke has since been cut from Sony LIV and MX player, where Sharma's show streams.

Of course, that didn't stop people from giving their two cents on the subject.

I don't know how brave Kapil Sharma is, but he is braver than Akshay Kumar

The fact that AK is goading KS, makes it even more shameless https://t.co/iYH4WhUfmX — K vos S 🤔 (@khalooo) January 4, 2022

Who would’ve thought Kapil Sharma had some spine left! Well done. https://t.co/l1mNrUeKqP — Sneha (@trailsofink) January 3, 2022

Imagine being a fan of Akshay Kumar in his state propaganda era https://t.co/dFClfERJAd — Hi Cry Bye (@MPoland) January 3, 2022

Superstars happily made Maun-Mohan jokes back in the day because they knew there were no consequences to it.

Ab naam lene bhi phatt jaati hai https://t.co/bNdwrgcePy — Abhishek Rao (@AbhiKyaScene) January 3, 2022

Don't know what's worse, the "he who must not be named" approach or the fact that everyone in the audience seems to know how fucked Kapil would be if he took his name https://t.co/Cn8jntVf5y — Bharat (@yourstnkybutt) January 3, 2022

Don’t know to laugh or cry at Akshay proudly asking him to name the person 😭 this country https://t.co/F3DERoi0Sg — Minato (@yellovflash) January 3, 2022

“Call him #Voldemort, Harry. Always use the proper name for things. Fear of a name increases fear of the thing itself.” #AkshayKumar #KapilSharma https://t.co/Q42KIkeogq — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) January 3, 2022

20 years of #HarryPotter He Who Must Not be named https://t.co/A5v8ABnE3k — Amit Verma (@amitvermay7) January 4, 2022

Respect for Kapil Sharma but the joke's on us. https://t.co/ps8dAuNT1A — Akhil Chaudhary (@akhilchaudhary) January 3, 2022

Time to restart watching Kapil https://t.co/OkY9E2cZGr — sk (@suspendedmyth) January 3, 2022

This is the real situation of the "stars & celebs" in India.They can't even name their own prime minister and dares each other for naming "him".This speaks what they think of him and situation & saddest part is they laughing on the sad reality of this nation. #KapilSharmaShow https://t.co/Sea6Bz44FG — theuncommonsense (@theuncommonsen1) January 3, 2022

In the immortal words of Bee Gees:

I started a joke, which started the whole world crying. But I didn't see that the joke was on me, oh no.