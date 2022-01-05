Sexism, transphobia, homophobia, body shaming - you name an offensive act - and it has been a theme of a 'joke' on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. The entire show functions on the problematic humour, masking it as 'adult', and the trick has worked for years. Which is simply unfortunate. Here are 8 instances of Kapil saying offensive things on and off air to give you a glimpse into what his comedy looks like.

1. When he gave a 1-minute lecture on how men can be stalkers and then proceeded to flirt with an audience member on the show.

i never NEVER found kapil sharma funny. that dude was problematic as fuck & i don’t really know why people thought his show was ‘funny’ bec it was just him body shaming & treating the cast like absolute shit :) — ew, david (@shambh_) August 28, 2020

Kapil Sharma show is so problematic but idk why no one talks about it — rits🍪//gi (@sweatxtalk) February 24, 2021

2. When he asked Sara Ali Khan if she is acting in an 'adult movie' in response to her statement that she was going to sets secretly.

3. This was an actual joke on Comedy Night With Kapil:





Kapil: 12 hazaar diye hain maine Sohail Bhai ko.

Sumona Chakravarti: Tum paise deke ye film kar rahe ho?

Kapil: Kya karein? Ladke hain, paise hi de sakte hain.

The Kapil Sharma Show has always been about mocking someone to make people laugh. Its highly transphobic (imo, correct me if im wrong), sexist and body shames people and all of us have laughed at those jokes at some point. Why is everyone suddenly realising how problematic it is? — Priya ❯❯❯❯ (@ayushmooon) October 5, 2020

4. When he welcomed Nora Fatehi with lines, "Bhookha aadmi jo hota hai, use 2 roti dikha do toh uski aankhon mein aansu aa jaate hain". Which translates to, "When someone is hungry, even the sight of two chapatis brings tears to their eyes".

5. When asked Riteish Deshmukh, "Jab aadmi chota hota hai toh uska sab kuch chota ho jaata hai?".

Not missing sexist jokes at all. Make better content than just stupid, misogynist and problematic jokes @KapilSharmaK9 https://t.co/GcKdkt4RGm — Tanvi Vij (@tanvivij92) July 20, 2020

Misogynist jokes, fat shaming, body shaming, BEAUTY standards- All not so funny things are available in the name of Kapil Sharma Show. The dangerous part is people along with their families watch that show & laugh. It's beyond being problematic. — Jyoti J. (@JyotiBaneJwala) August 15, 2021

6. When he asked Bipasha Basu if he can sleep in the same room as hers to comfort her if she has a nightmare.

7. He keeps joking about Archana Puran Singh's physique, and all the comments are insulting. The same has been pointed out by people before.

I committed a sin by staying glued to the TV for 5mins, just to watch John Abraham on Kapil Sharma's show, bt these degraded humans are still garnering TRPs by shaming and joking abt ArchanaPuranSingh's physique on that show. It is 2019, where is the intellect, how is this Okay? — Apeksha (@apekshabesekar) November 16, 2019

8. When he blatantly body-shamed a person on social media. Though their tweet was also unnecessary and questionable, answering it with a comment on their body can't be encouraged.