It looks like it's time for a thrilling ride because two of our favourite stars, Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapoor, are all set to appear in a mystery unlike any we've seen in Hindi web series.

Directed by Shailender Vyas, JL50 appears to be a thriller where officials are uncovering the mystery behind a plane that crash-landed, 35 years after its takeoff.

The show also stars Rajesh Sharma, Ritika Anand, and Piyush Mishra, and the teaser already has us on the edge of our seats.

All images are screenshots from the teaser.