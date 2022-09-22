Netflix’s latest release Jogi, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur has been receiving quite the praise for its strong and solid performances. Especially with how Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub showed up in the film.

The actor has once again, proven to be an essential component of a project, and someone who deserves worthy lead roles too. Because it’s about time!

But was it just his role as Rawinder in Jogi that proclaimed this talent and excellence of his? I don’t think so.

From him playing Murari in Raanjhanaa and Nishad in Article 15 to him playing the cock-sure Singh Sahab in Chhalaang, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub has always been a brilliant actor who is built for recognition and limelight.

In Jogi, Zeeshan Ayyub plays an incredibly responsible and morally sound cop who doesn’t give standing up for the right thing a second thought. But not only that, he’s also compassionate and understands what friendship is all about.

From crying with and for his friend to standing by his side and fighting off the bad guys, we see the actor perform a range of emotions that we rarely witness characters display in a single project.

And even though, in my personal opinion, we’ve all kind of risen above the need to have a main lead in a film, I would say that it was hard to tell who the film was actually being led by. And sometimes that’s great, because that’s proof of how many great people are a part of a project. In this case, it is proof that Zeeshan Ayyub was definitely one of the best actors leading the film.

So, here’s to Rawinder, Murari, Singh Sahab and many of the actor’s other roles. We’re so glad to be living in a time where Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub has played such great characters.

And he’s a fine actor who deserves much more applause and recognition. More of him and more of him in lead roles, please!