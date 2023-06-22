Johnny Depp has made a name for himself doing unconventional roles and has a fan following. He is good looking, charming, different, weird, hilarious and intellectual, all at the same time. That’s one combo which is very rare to find. What makes him so different and unique? Well the answer to that is hidden in his on-screen persona and his real life principles.

Here are 29 quotes by the great actor from on and off the screen that prove why he is so amazing:

1. Now that’s how you confess your love.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

2. Yes kids, don’t!

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

3. Aah, such honesty.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

4. And so much care (sort of).

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

Check Out – Motivational quotes about life never giving up

5. Not to forget the modesty.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

6. Or the truth behind victory.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

Check Out – Quotes About Giving Back To Earth

7. Of course, fame follows him.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

8. Probably the one thing that is true in every age.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

9. Aww, the innocent soul.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

10. For him, life’s pretty good.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

Check Out – Uninspirational Quotes About  Life 

11. We second that.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

12. You need to be high to connect with this one.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

13. Displaying his bargaining skills.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

Check Out – Memorable Quotes By Captain Jack Sparrow

14. Some qualifications are earned through experiences.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

15. Fact.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

16. Love.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

Check Out – Amazing Superhero Quotes From Movies

17. That’s the way to live.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

18. The hardships of life.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

19. Societal pressures.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

20. Haha. Well, he probably is.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

21. We really shouldn’t keep waiting.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

22. Attitude.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

23. Foresight.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

24. There should be.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

25. Fright.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

26. No one can dispute this.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

27. A question that we all ask sooner or later.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

28. The irony.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

29. Legacy.

Best Johnny Depp Quotes

I’m sure you have been imparted with some wisdom.