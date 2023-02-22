There’s something about superhero movies that makes all of us excited. Maybe it is the larger-than-life escapism that these movies offer or simply the fact that these movies have iconic superhero quotes, superhero movies draw all of us in and have something to offer to everyone.

Since the turn of the millennium, we’ve witnessed an uprising of sorts where superhero franchises have taken over theatres all over the world. Beginning with Sam Raimi’s Spiderman series to Christopher Nolan’s trilogy on Batman and then the Marvel movies which ultimately came together in The Avengers. A lot of these have left us with some iconic characters and quotes by superheroes that we shall repeat like nerds in the many years to come.

We decided to pay homage to 50 of the greatest quotes by superheroes from the world of superheroes.

Unleashing the Power of Words: Here Are The Best Superhero Movie Quotes of All Time

1. Batman in Batman Begins said,

“It’s not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me.”

“There is a right and wrong in the universe. And the distinction is not that hard to make.”

3. Catwoman in Catwoman said,

“Cats come when they feel like, not when they’re told.”

4. Daredevil in Daredevil said,

“Violence doesn’t discriminate. It comes as cold and bracing as a winter breeze and it leaves you with a chill you can’t shake off.”

5. Alfred Pennyworth in The Dark Knight said,

“Some men aren’t looking for something logical, some men just want to watch the world burn.”

6. Doctor Octopus in Spiderman 2 said,

“Intelligence is a privilege, and it needs to be used for the greater good of people.“

7. General Zod in Man Of Steel said,

“I exist only to protect Krypton. Every action no matter how violent or cruel, is for the greater good of my people.”

“With great power, comes great responsibility.”

9. Green Lantern in Green Lantern said,

“No matter how bad things get, something good is out there, just over the horizon.”

10. Bane in The Dark Knight Rises said,

“It doesn’t matter who we are, what matters is our plan.”

“Only fools are heroes – because, you never know when some lunatic will come with a sadistic choice.”

12. Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men: First Class said,

“Just because someone stumbles and loses their path, doesn’t mean they can’t be saved.”

13. Tony Stark in Iron Man said,

“I shouldn’t be alive, unless it was for a reason. I know what I have to do, and I know it is right.”

14. Magneto in X-Men: Days Of Future Past said,

“There are no heroes or villains. There’s just what I want and how I’ll get it.”

15. Megamind in Megamind said,

“Good is the path of honour, heroism. Evil, well it’s just cooler.”

“If you could make God bleed, people would cease to believe in him.”

17. Red Skull in Captain America: The First Avenger said,

“You can wear a flag on your chest and think you fight for your nation. I have seen the future, Captain! There are no flags.”

18. Ra’s Al Ghul in Batman Begins said,

“If you become more than a man. devote yourself to an ideal, then you become something else entirely.”

“The answers you seek shall be yours, once I claim what is mine.”

20. Rorschach in Watchmen said,

“This city is afraid of me, for I have seen its true face.”

21. Captain America in Captain America: The First Avenger said,

“I don’t like bullies, I don’t care where they are from.”

22. Loki in The Avengers said,

“Freedom is life’s greatest lie. Once you accept that in your heart, you will know peace.”

23. Wolverine in X-Men: The Last Stand said,

“If you cage the beast, the beast will get angry.”

“I’m like a dog chasing cars. I wouldn’t know what to do if I caught one. I just do things.”

25. Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming said,

“If you are nothing without the suit, then you shouldn’t have it.“

26. Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman said,

“Bonds of love never make the wearer weaker – they give him greater strength!”

27. Professor X in X-Men: Days Of Future Past said,

“Just because someone stumbles and loses their path, doesn’t mean they’re lost forever.”

28. Tony Stark in Iron Man 3 said,

“You can take away my suits, you can take away my home, but there’s one thing you can never take away from me. I am Iron Man.”

“You can’t foresee all the consequences of your actions – But that’s no excuse to do nothing.”

30. Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow said,

“I don’t judge people on their worst mistakes.”

31. Iron Man in Iron Man said,

“I had my eyes opened. I came to realize that I had more to offer this world than just making things that blow up.”

32. Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice said,

“You were never a God. You were never even a man.”

33. Thor in Thor said,

“I have no plans to die today.”

“Vengeance has consumed you. It’s consuming them. I’m done letting it consume me.”

35. Wolverine in X-Men said,

“What they did to me, what I am, can’t be undone.“

36. Mr Furious in Mystery Men said,

“Someone must have ripped the ‘Q’ section out of my dictionary, ’cause I don’t know the meaning of the word ‘quit’.”

“I will not abandon someone to die when I have the means to save his life.”

38. Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine said,

“I’m the best there is at what I do, and what I do isn’t very nice.”

39. Professor X in X Men said,

“The greatest power on Earth is the magnificent power we all of us possess – the power of the human brain!”

40. Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey said,

“Vengeance rarely brings the catharsis we hope for.”

41. Captain America in Captain America said,

“The strength of this country isn’t in buildings of brick and steel. It’s in the hearts of those who have sworn to fight for its freedom!”

“No amount of money ever bought a second of time.”

43. Thor in Thor: Ragnarok said,

“I choose to run towards my problems, and not away from them. Because’s that what heroes do.”

44. Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming said,

“No man can win every battle, but no man should fall without a struggle.”

45. Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel said,

“I have nothing to prove to you.”

46. Doctor Strange in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness said,

“Trust yourself, trust your power – that’s how you stop it.”

“Let me do something good, something right.”

48. Ant Man in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania said,

“If there’s one thing life has taught me, it’s that there’s always room to grow.”

49. Hank Pym in Antman said,

“Second chances don’t come around all that often.”

50. Diana in Wonder Woman said,

“I’m willing to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves.”

These quotes by superheroes can also serve as motivational quotes and help you achieve those goals which you have swept under the rug. Tell us how many of these you knew by heart.

Creatives: Sawan Kumari